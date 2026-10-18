5 Of The Best Video Doorbells For Nighttime

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A video doorbell is a solid first line of defense against porch pirates, home intruders, and other criminal activity. There may not be much rhyme or reason as to which front stoop or porch is targeted by thieves, but lurking around a property undetected is objectively easier at night. Fortunately, the best video doorbells won't leave you stranded when the sun sets for the day, thanks in part to colorized and infrared night vision.

Night views aren't something that all bells are capable of, and there are plenty of products that support the feature but execute it poorly. No one wants to get stuck with lackluster gear, and we want to help you identify the home security tech that will deliver the best experience for your circumstances. That's why we decided to go digging for the best video doorbells for nighttime use, because low-light conditions shouldn't automatically mean lesser video quality when the moon and stars emerge.

Each of the five doorbells we've chosen is at least capable of infrared night views, but many of them offer colorized night footage, too. Most of these cameras also feature local storage, so you may not even need to sign up for an ongoing service plan. There's plenty to get into, so let's jump right in.