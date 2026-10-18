Improve Your YouTube Recommendations By Doing These Simple Things

When you tap the Like button, a thumbs-up or heart icon below the heading, YouTube assumes you want to see similar videos and that you'll like them too. The same goes if you tap the Share button and actually forward that video to someone. YouTube will prioritize showing other videos you're most likely to share. Alternatively, tapping the Dislike button (thumbs-down icon) signals to YouTube that this isn't the kind of content you enjoy. You may see fewer videos like it in the future.

Another signal that shows YouTube you're interested in a video is tapping it. If you see the video in your feed but don't want to signal interest by tapping it, tap the three-dot icon in the bottom-right corner of the video card and select "Not interested." Afterward, tap Tell us why and then select I don't like this video. However, the channel's videos may still show up if it makes other content that aligns with your interests. So, if you don't want to see it again, tap Don't recommend channel.

It also helps to review the channels you've subscribed to and unsubscribe from the ones you're no longer interested in. Here's how.