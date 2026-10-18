What's The Average Lifespan Of Pixel Watches? Here's What Owners Say
Smartwatches like the Google Pixel Watch do much more than tell you the time. They can also monitor your health, track your fitness, and track your sleep, so you can get a better read on your body. However, like all smart tech, they won't last forever, and it may not even be your fault, but rather a software update.
Every Google Pixel Watch has a finite lifespan before it becomes outdated. How long a Pixel Watch lasts depends on your watch and how you treat it. Users who have owned Pixel watches say theirs started to have software problems or sluggish charging after about three years. This also aligns with Google's schedule for when it ends support. The company tends to release a new Pixel Watch every year and provides three years of software support, including security updates and new features.
Name a piece of smart technology around your house, and one day its maker will no longer support it. Even your Android phone won't last forever. Pixel Watch users say they can tell the watch is dying if the battery doesn't hold a charge as well as it did when it was new. That can mean the watch is on its way out, and it's time to replace it.
What fails first on Pixel watches?
The battery is likely one of the first components to wear down in a Pixel Watch. Google claims that the battery in the latest Pixel Watch, the Google Pixel Watch 5, can last up to 40 hours. The same is true for the Google Pixel Watch 4; however, Reddit users with older models say the battery drains so quickly that they have to charge daily instead of every several days.
People have also reported accidentally scratching, cracking, or breaking the display on a Pixel Watch. This may not always permanently damage the watch, but a scratch can make it hard to read. The glass is Corning Gorilla Glass 5, which is tough if the watch is dropped, but still not indestructible. Still, since the Pixel Watch is designed for workouts, sleep, and daily activities, it should be built to last. Three years of software support isn't that long, especially if the battery wears down in that time. Unless you need a Pixel Watch to monitor your health, you may not need a smartwatch at all.
How to get the longest life out of your Pixel watch
If you own a Pixel Watch, there are a couple of things you can do to get more life out of it. Many of these depend on how often you use it, turn on the screen, or enable features. If you want to increase battery life day to day and take better care of your Pixel Watch, it's important to maintain it properly.
One of the best ways to make sure your Pixel Watch lasts longer is to turn off features you don't use. If you use the watch mainly to check notifications like texts, calls, and emails, you may not need to worry about tracking workouts. Turning off always-on display (AOD) mode can conserve battery, as can disabling the raise-to-talk feature.
On newer Pixel Watch models, such as the Pixel Watch 4 and 5, you can turn on Adaptive Charging. This reduces battery degradation, which can happen when the watch stays fully charged for long periods. Other things that reduce battery life are streaming music, having improved location accuracy on, and activating Bedtime mode. However, software updates for Pixel watches end three years after release, meaning older Pixel watches lose a major safety feature.