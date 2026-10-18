What's The Average Lifespan Of Pixel Watches? Here's What Owners Say

Smartwatches like the Google Pixel Watch do much more than tell you the time. They can also monitor your health, track your fitness, and track your sleep, so you can get a better read on your body. However, like all smart tech, they won't last forever, and it may not even be your fault, but rather a software update.

Every Google Pixel Watch has a finite lifespan before it becomes outdated. How long a Pixel Watch lasts depends on your watch and how you treat it. Users who have owned Pixel watches say theirs started to have software problems or sluggish charging after about three years. This also aligns with Google's schedule for when it ends support. The company tends to release a new Pixel Watch every year and provides three years of software support, including security updates and new features.

Name a piece of smart technology around your house, and one day its maker will no longer support it. Even your Android phone won't last forever. Pixel Watch users say they can tell the watch is dying if the battery doesn't hold a charge as well as it did when it was new. That can mean the watch is on its way out, and it's time to replace it.