Notification Lights On Google Pixel Phones Are Leaving Users Unimpressed

The Google Pixel 11 Pro HiLight presents itself with a sleek design and unique feature — the ability to light up certain colors while face down to indicate a favorite contact is calling you, or to ensure Gemini is listening when you make a verbal request. The HiLight LED later received a cool new feature which tacked on messages as an additional trigger for its light indicator, although this is still only available on the beta channel. However, it seems the feature doesn't entirely live up to the promise of its premise and has left some hopeful owners rather disappointed.

A major complaint among HiLight owners is that the device offers a limited color selection for them to assign to their contacts. The device was initially held back by a meager five color choices. Although outlets like Android Authority provided some hope with news of future updates introducing more options, some HiLight users pointed out that, though it has the hardware capabilities to support them now, Google is seemingly rolling out new color options at a sluggish pace, rather than making them available all at once. "Drip feeding new colors as a feature is absolutely insane," another Redditor wrote. "The hardware is there, they're just choosing to tease the people who spent over a rack on their phone." Thus, like other modern tech products marred by missed potential and slow updates, the HiLight has proven to be one of the more disappointing tech products in 2026.