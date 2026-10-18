Which AMD GPU Is Equivalent To The Meta Quest 3?

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Sure, Meta Quest 3 isn't cutting-edge tech, but it doesn't need to be. It's a strong entry point into virtual reality, about six times cheaper than the Apple Vision Pro and over $400 cheaper than Steam VR. It's also pretty powerful, with a GPU roughly equivalent to AMD's Radeon R9 290 (or around the same as an Nvidia GTX 960, if you prefer).

The Quest 3 runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chipset, with an integrated Adreno 740 GPU and 8GB of memory. It doesn't sound like much, but that's roughly twice as powerful as the older Quest 2, which had a 1832x1920 per-eye resolution compared to Quest 3's 2064x2208 inside a smaller headset. This jump is thanks in part to moving to "pancake optics", with the chipset handling hardware adjustable IPD and display refresh rates hitting up to an extremely respectable 240Hz.

Specifications like this save gamers even more on a capable PCVR gaming rig. I have a Meta Quest 3 alongside a VR-ready PC in the MainGear Zero, but I have zero interest in tethering to my RTX 5090 or RX 9070XT in my MainGear Rush when the Meta Quest 3 does everything it needs to.