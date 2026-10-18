What Does A Laser Do To Your Phone's Camera?

In an espionage-type movie, one of the characters might dubiously aim a laser pointer at a security camera to disable it. The idea is that the laser overpowers the lens and permanently cooks the image sensor inside. Is that just Hollywood magic at work, or is it something that can really happen? It turns out, yes, it can happen to all kinds of cameras, provided the right class of laser is used. There's even an experimental spy laser that can read text up to a mile away.

And yes, lasers can damage your phone's camera too. You might even be more likely to encounter a high-powered laser out in the wild with your phone than in comparable situations since lasers are commonly found at public events, used by the venue, event organizers, or someone simply in the crowd. Large concerts, open festivals, clubs, theaters, and other major events often use heavy, neon laser lighting, and if one of those lasers is strong enough and focused directly on your camera's lens, it can cause minor visual errors after brief exposure. If prolonged, it could lead to permanent damage.

Lasers can cause everything from temporary effects — saturated pixels, weird colors, and bright spots — to permanent damage — from large, unruly black spots and burnt patches, to disfigured lines or broken-looking capture fields. What you want to look out for is a Class 3B laser or above — potentially a Class 3R — to avoid temporary artifacts and glare in your videos and photos.