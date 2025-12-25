Your Car's Lidar Can Destroy Your Phone's Camera - Here's How

"LiDAR" is an acronym for "Light Detection and Ranging," a form of laser-based remote sensing technology. Similar to radar, lidar is meant to gauge distances and the presence of objects around its point of origin. A lidar sensor fires off a quick burst of laser light, then measures the amount of time it takes for the light to bounce back. This technology is used on newer cars to create a 3D map of the vehicle's surroundings, which is invaluable for autonomous vehicles driving through snow or around obstacles.

The light from a lidar sensor is in the infrared spectrum, which is invisible to the human eye. Even if you stood right in front of the unit on a car, you wouldn't see anything without something like a thermal camera on your iPhone. However, the lenses on your smartphone camera are a different matter. The imaging sensors can perceive a lidar sensor's lasers when those lasers are beamed directly into them. This can result in a severe burn-in effect.

You can see this happen in real-time in a video posted to Reddit, in which a user held their smartphone camera up to a Volvo EX90 and experienced fried pixels upon zooming in. This video went viral after it was posted, prompting automotive website The Drive to reach out to a Volvo representative for comment, who responded, "It's generally advised to avoid pointing a camera directly at a lidar sensor. The laser light emitted by the lidar can potentially damage the camera's sensor or affect its performance."