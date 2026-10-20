5 Weird Electronics That Can Help Kick Bad Habits

No one wants their days filled with bad habits, but sometimes they can be hard to break. With everything from constantly checking our phones to poor posture while sitting, life would be considerably more comfortable if we could somehow banish these and other bad habits from our daily routines.

Sometimes willpower alone isn't enough to stop an unwanted urge or break a hardwired habit, so how about trying a gadget that's been specifically designed to give you a hand? There are plenty of options available, many of them packing interesting tech features to help you along.

If you have any bad habits that you're trying to banish, one or more of the following gadgets might help. Let's take a look at some of the weirder designs on the market, including, first up, a wristwatch that deploys a mild electrical stimulus to encourage you to end that troublesome habit of oversleeping.