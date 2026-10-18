This Forgotten '90s Sci-Fi Show Combined Time Travel With Parallel Universes

To skim over the plot details of "Time Trax," it's hard not to compare the short-lived series to the more well-known, much-loved classic show, "Quantum Leap." Lambert is the badge-carrying equivalent of Scott Bakula's Sam Beckett, just as Elizabeth Alexander's SELMA is to Dean Stockwell's Al. One thing Lambert did beat Beckett on, though, was a cool credit-card-shaped gizmo that worked like a phaser, sending his targets back to their time to face sentencing. Even with that tried-and-tested formula, though, it didn't quite capture audiences the way the one that ran for five seasons did.

Earning not even nearly the same cult following as shows like "Quantum Leap," "Time Trax" only lasted for two seasons, but did play around with some interesting ideas with the time that it had. Unlike "Quantum Leap," this show explored the possibilities of time travel more, with criminals using what they knew from their time to mess with the past for their benefit (think Biff Tannen and the Almanac in "Back to the Future").

Unlike all the other time-traveling tales listed, "Time Trax" really does appear to have faded into the past and isn't available to stream on any services as of this writing. Given its limited following, there isn't enough interest in Lambert and SELMA's adventures to keep it going like the rest. That doesn't stop it from being a forgotten part of television history and an entertaining watch.