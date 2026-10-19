Apple TV's Free Premiere Section Is Streaming's Best-Kept Secret
As an avid TV watcher, entertainment writer, and reviewer, I can confidently say that Apple TV is one of the best streaming services right now. While it doesn't have as many titles as other streamers, the ratio of quality to quantity with must-watch Apple TV shows is off the charts. Consider some of the best original shows like "Ted Lasso," "Silo," "Severance," "Slow Horses," and "Pluribus," not to mention a wide selection of quality movies, too.
Apple TV also affords access to non-originals, which you can stream on your TV, tablet, laptop, or smartphone. Unfortunately, Apple TV isn't free like Tubi or Pluto TV. You need a subscription and a credit card to access its content, but there is a secret hidden feature that provides access to some content for free.
Called Free Series Premieres, you're able to watch the first episode of some of Apple TV's best shows, series from other networks in some regions, too, without having to sign up for Apple TV or even use a free trial. It's a testament to Apple's confidence in its value. These teasers will probably entice you to get on board with a subscription to watch more. But you aren't obligated to do so if you just want to get a taste of what the streamer has to offer.
How Free Premieres works
You can access the collection of Free Premieres from the dedicated Free Series Premieres Collection page on the Apple TV website. In your web browser, without a paid subscription, load up the home screen and scroll down until you see the header "Watch Premieres for Free." From there, you can browse through a variety of titles. At the time of this writing, there are the first episodes of Apple originals available in the U.S., including "Trying," "Ted Lasso," "Physical," "The Morning Show," "Mythic Quest," and "For All Mankind."
There are also non-Apple shows like "Yellowjackets," "Billions," and "The L Word," from Showtime (now Paramount+), as well as "Outlander" from Starz, and the Max original "Trackers." In Canada, there's "Ted Lasso," "Slow Horses," and "Dark Matter." Select a show, and you have the option to either Play Free Episode or Accept Free Trial. The trial is seven days long, after which Apple TV is $14.99 per month.
But if you aren't ready yet to commit (you can cancel before the seven days are up, or at any time before the next billing cycle), tap Play Free Episode and enjoy. Note that you will need to at least sign in with your existing Apple account ID or create a new Apple account to continue. The available titles may differ by region, but the Apple TV library keeps getting better.
Go ahead and sign on
Once you get an idea of the tone and story in some of these shows, you might decide that Apple TV is worth the investment. If so, you can sign up and take steps to get the most out of your Apple TV subscription. For example, consider signing on as part of an Apple One subscription that includes access to other services you might use, like Apple Music, Fitness+, News, and more iCloud storage for a discounted bundle rate. Also note that an Apple TV trial is included with the purchase of virtually any Apple product for all new users.
If you want to be strategic, use Free Series Premieres to knock out the first episode of an eight-episode season, then sign up for the trial and watch the next seven, one per day, through that period. You can make a final decision then whether to continue and pay or end there. As an Apple TV subscriber since its inception, though, some of my favorite shows of the last five-plus years are from that streamer. But if you're wondering if a specific show is worth your while, check the free premieres section, see if its pilot episode is available, and make use of this best-kept secret to watch for free.