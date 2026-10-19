Apple TV's Free Premiere Section Is Streaming's Best-Kept Secret

As an avid TV watcher, entertainment writer, and reviewer, I can confidently say that Apple TV is one of the best streaming services right now. While it doesn't have as many titles as other streamers, the ratio of quality to quantity with must-watch Apple TV shows is off the charts. Consider some of the best original shows like "Ted Lasso," "Silo," "Severance," "Slow Horses," and "Pluribus," not to mention a wide selection of quality movies, too.

Apple TV also affords access to non-originals, which you can stream on your TV, tablet, laptop, or smartphone. Unfortunately, Apple TV isn't free like Tubi or Pluto TV. You need a subscription and a credit card to access its content, but there is a secret hidden feature that provides access to some content for free.

Called Free Series Premieres, you're able to watch the first episode of some of Apple TV's best shows, series from other networks in some regions, too, without having to sign up for Apple TV or even use a free trial. It's a testament to Apple's confidence in its value. These teasers will probably entice you to get on board with a subscription to watch more. But you aren't obligated to do so if you just want to get a taste of what the streamer has to offer.