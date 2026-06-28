How To Get Your Money's Worth From Apple TV

Apple TV, formerly referred to as Apple TV+, is arguably one of the best streaming services. While the streamer doesn't have the same show quantity as others like Netflix and Disney+, it seems like virtually every original movie and TV show hits it out of the park. From longtime favorites like Ted Lasso and Silo, both of which are still going strong, to hot new shows like Widow's Bay and Cape Fear, Apple TV is a worthwhile investment if you love watching TV shows and movies.

But it's another added cost when we're already experiencing tech and entertainment subscription fatigue, so it's important to get the most out of the money you spend. There are some tips and tricks to follow to ensure that you're getting maximum value out of your Apple TV subscription. First, make sure you have a great TV, since many titles in the Apple TV content library are offered in 4K quality, with Dolby Atmos audio as well. But also, time your subscription right, take advantage of the many promotions available with the purchase of new Apple products, and keep yourself informed about the many other ways to save.