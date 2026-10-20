Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra Vs. S12+: What's The Difference Between These Android Tablets?

It's not uncommon for tech companies to release a brand new tablet year after year, and Samsung does exactly that with its Galaxy Tab lineup. Its latest flagships, the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S12+, launched in October 2026. The S12 Ultra follows 2025's Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, while the S12+ effectively succeeds the Galaxy Tab S10+, since Samsung skipped a Plus model in 2025. The two tablets are similar in a lot of ways, but they differ in price, display size, and a few key features.

If you are someone who gets a new tablet each year, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra and S12+ may be on your radar. The first thing many people look at is the price. The Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra starts at $1,399.99, $100 more than its predecessor, while the Galaxy Tab S12+ starts at $1,199.99. Another major difference is display size. The S12 Ultra has a 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a 2960 x 1848 resolution, while the S12+ has a 12.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 2800 x 1752 resolution. Both run at up to 120Hz.

Of course, the two tablets also have a lot in common. Both run on MediaTek's Dimensity 9500 chip, reach up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness, feature four-channel speakers, and an IP68 rating, and come with an S Pen in the box. As with Samsung's previous Galaxy tablets, each new model is only slightly different from the one that came before it. If you want to see how that compares with the rest of the lineup, here's every Samsung Galaxy tablet, ranked from cheapest to most expensive.