5 Useful Accessories Every Samsung Galaxy Tab Owner Needs
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With over 20% of the tablet market (behind Apple's 55%), Samsung Galaxy Tabs are, simply put, some of the best Android tablets you can buy right now. Plus, the lineup includes so much variety that you'll likely find a tablet that's perfect for your needs. Whether you're looking for a large-screen tablet with top-of-the-line performance like the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra or something more affordable than even the cheapest iPad, such as the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite or a model from the Galaxy Tab A series, there's something for everyone. There are even more niche options, too, like the rugged Galaxy Tab Active 5 Pro.
But just like with the best laptop, desktop PC, or smartphone, there are a few accessories you can pick up to make your Galaxy Tab experience better — not only more productive, but also more convenient and secure. However, there's virtually an endless list of Galaxy Tab accessories available, from both Samsung and third-party manufacturers. While many third-party brands offer better value for your money (and more choice) than Samsung itself, narrowing down the best accessories for your specific Galaxy Tab isn't straightforward.
We've done the hard work for you and found five Galaxy Tab accessories that provide the most value. These all cover the types of add-ons we think you should pick up right after buying your tablet. Better yet, some of them, like the JLab Go Pods ANC and the Anker Nano 65 W charger, also double as excellent accessories for Samsung Galaxy phone owners.
Case: Samsung Book Cover Keyboard
Samsung's Book Cover Keyboard is the perfect Galaxy Tab accessory for users who want to get the most out of their tablet for productivity, especially if they're typing long emails or working with documents on the go. It's a two-in-one accessory, combining a protective folio case with a full-sized keyboard. There are two versions available: the Book Cover Keyboard, with a non-sale price typically north of $200, and the Book Cover Keyboard Slim, regularly priced in the $150 to $175 range for most models. There are also different variants depending on your specific Galaxy Tab model, like the Book Cover Keyboard Slim for the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra.
The standard Book Cover Keyboard includes a full-sized keyboard with a dedicated trackpad, delivering a PC-like experience. Combined with the large displays found on modern Galaxy Tabs, it allows you to set up your Galaxy Tab as a second screen. The keyboard itself is excellent, with well-spaced keys and premium build quality. As one Amazon reviewer noted, "The materials feel premium, the keyboard has a smooth matte finish, and the magnetic connection to the tablet is solid." The keyboard is also detachable from the folio case, and you can even wirelessly connect it to compatible Galaxy devices, including Samsung phones.
One of the biggest highlights is the dedicated AI key, which lets you launch Samsung's AI features with a single press. The keyboard also includes a full row of function keys, which you can customize to launch specific apps and shortcuts for even greater productivity. However, most versions don't include backlighting. Unlike the standard version, the keyboard on the Book Cover Keyboard Slim isn't detachable. It also doesn't include a trackpad, and you can't adjust the folio's viewing angle.
Screen protector: Sparin screen protectors
Although Samsung Galaxy Tabs come with Corning Gorilla Glass that provides enough protection against minor scratches and less dramatic drops, a dedicated screen protector is worth considering if you travel frequently with your Galaxy Tab, use the S Pen a lot, or have children who use the tablet. Sparin screen protectors, which have a 4.5-star rating on Amazon after nearly 28,000 reviews, are among the best options available right now. The brand offers protectors for virtually every Samsung Galaxy Tab model.
The 14.6-inch Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra screen protector, for instance, costs $16.98 for a pack of two, while protectors for other Galaxy Tab models cost even less, with the Galaxy Tab A11 or A9 version priced at just $6.99 for a pack of two. Made from tempered glass with a 9H hardness rating, these screen protectors offer robust protection against scratches and drops. One Amazon reviewer noted that their children have dropped the tablets multiple times, and the screen protector kept the original display intact every time.
Another feature that users have praised is just how easy Sparin makes it to install the screen protector. Elsewhere, it's finished with a hydrophobic and oleophobic coating that resists sweaty and oily fingerprints so you don't have to deal with smudges. Moreover, it's really thin — just 0.3 mm — and allows a whopping 99.9% of light to pass through it, meaning it doesn't hamper the Galaxy Tab's screen clarity, image quality, or color accuracy. Lastly, its high touch sensitivity ensures you don't lose the smooth, responsive feel of the display. As one Amazon reviewer stated, "it detects both hand gestures and the S Pen with great precision and no lag."
Earbuds: JLab Go Pods ANC
A good pair of earbuds will let you use your Galaxy Tab anywhere, whether you're streaming content on its vibrant AMOLED display or using its more-than-capable cameras for video meetings. If you're looking for budget-friendly but excellent noise-canceling earbuds under $50, consider the JLab Go Pods ANC. At the time of writing, they're available for just $20.99 on Amazon, where they have a solid 4-star rating after more than 1,000 reviews.
In addition to their excellent value for money, reviewers have also praised their comfort and sound quality. One Amazon user wrote, "I find them comfortable and they stay in." Expert hands-on testing has also been positive. Tom's Guide found that the Go Pods ANC deliver "rich, immersive bass, and the mid-range isn't tinny at all." The ANC is also impressive for the price; it can effectively "silence bus and train rides." TechRadar, meanwhile, noted that these earbuds can get really loud. If that's a concern, though, you can use the JLab app's Safe Hearing option to limit the maximum volume.
The app also lets you adjust the EQ to suit your preferences and customize the touch controls, from simple volume adjustments to switching EQ presets. The earbuds come with two microphones per earbud, and with reviewers praising the microphones, they should perform well in video calls and meetings. As for battery life, JLab says the earbuds last up to 7.5 hours on a single charge, with a total of 26 hours when you include the charging case. Lastly, the Go Pods ANC are IP55-rated, meaning they're designed to withstand workout sweat and light rain, making them a great companion for outdoor use with your Galaxy Tab.
Power bank: Ugreen Nexode 20,000 mAh 45 W Power Bank
A reliable power bank is an essential tech accessory for anyone with multiple gadgets they need to charge every day, especially while on the go. The Ugreen Nexode Power Bank is a great choice, as it comes with three charging outputs — two USB-C and one USB-A — allowing you to charge up to three devices at once, including your Samsung Galaxy Tab. It has a massive 20,000 mAh capacity, meaning it can charge the likes of the Galaxy Tab S11 and Galaxy Tab S10 Lite more than twice.
Despite being a cheap power bank — just $34.99 on Amazon — it has earned a near-perfect 4.6-star rating after more than 3,500 reviews. It supports fast charging at up to 45 W, which is ideal for Samsung Galaxy Tab owners, as that's the maximum charging speed supported by these tablets anyway. Just note that one of the two USB-C ports is a built-in braided USB-C cable, which, according to several reviewers, adds to the power bank's convenience. As one user put it, "The built-in cable is super convenient and makes it easy to carry without extra cords."
The power bank is heavy-duty, but still compact and easy to carry around. It weighs just 1.03 pounds and measures 5.98 by 2.8 by 1.14 inches. Plus, as with many Ugreen products, it looks and feels premium. One reviewer said, "The build quality feels premium, reliable, and durable." Speaking of durability, Ugreen claims the battery will still retain 80% of its original capacity after roughly 300 charge cycles. Finally, it features a digital display that shows the remaining battery percentage in real time, making it easy to keep track of your available power.
Wall charger: Anker Nano 65 W GaN II Adapter
Samsung stopped shipping a charging brick with the Galaxy Tab starting with the Galaxy Tab S8 series. So, if you're looking for a fast, reliable wall charger for your Galaxy Tab, consider the Anker Nano 65 W GaN II Adapter. Granted, it doesn't come with a USB-C cable in the box, but that's not much of an issue because Samsung Galaxy tablets already include one. The Anker Nano, priced at just $19.99, is one of the highest-rated charging adapters on Amazon, with a near-perfect 4.8-star rating after more than 7,400 reviews.
While it won't charge your Galaxy Tab any faster, it's an all-in-one charger for your entire tech setup. It can charge laptops like the MacBook Pro 13-inch, Microsoft Surface Book 2, and Dell XPS 13 at up to 65 W. It's also more affordable and more feature-packed than Samsung's standard 45 W charger. Anker says it's fully compatible with Samsung's Super Fast Charging technology, so you can safely use it with your Galaxy Tab and other Samsung devices.
One of its biggest advantages is its compact size. It measures just 1.65 by 1.42 by 1.74 inches, and according to Anker, is 58% smaller than typical heavy-duty USB-C chargers thanks to its GaN II technology. In simple terms, Anker uses gallium nitride instead of traditional silicon, allowing it to deliver the same level of performance in a much smaller charger. The foldable prongs make it even more travel-friendly. As one Amazon reviewer put it, "For a charger that can handle everything from phones to laptops, it's remarkably small and travel-friendly." The Gadgeteer tested the charger firsthand and found that while it became warm during use, it never got overly hot.
How we selected these Samsung Galaxy Tab accessories
Our top priority while putting together this guide was to only pick Galaxy Tab accessories that can provide real value to the vast majority of Galaxy Tab owners. As such, we avoided accessories that are purely aesthetic or extremely niche, such as tablet stands, gaming controllers, and travel mice.
Once we narrowed down the product categories, we scoured online retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy, and Samsung's official online store to find the best product in each category. For example, when picking wall chargers, power banks, and earbuds, we looked beyond Samsung's own accessories because we found third-party alternatives that offer better value for money; they're not only cheaper but also more feature-packed.
That said, we took great care to ensure every product on this list is compatible with the vast majority of currently supported Galaxy Tab devices. Lastly, none of the products that appear in this guide are sponsored picks. We only picked products with excellent ratings and thousands of positive reviews across these online retail platforms.