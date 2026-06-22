7 Noise-Cancelling Earbuds Under $50 That Audiophiles Swear By

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Active noise cancellation, more commonly known as ANC, is a major selling point found in many of the best wireless earbuds. The feature can recognize noises around you — passing trains, construction work, or noisy chatter — and block them out. ANC is thus ideal for those who live in busy areas, enjoy working in quieter settings, or simply love being immersed in their favorite music. But while there's a fair selection of cheap noise cancelling headphones that are worth buying, it can be tricky to find low-cost earbuds that block background noise well.

If you search for earbuds under $50, you'll find several options that don't offer ANC or any form of noise cancelling at all. Among those that do offer a sound-blocking feature, some may not sound great or be the most durable. However, you can find a number of affordable ANC earbuds on the market that deliver on quality in many respects, if you know where to look. Here, you'll find seven pairs of noise-cancelling earbuds manufactured by trusted brands that cost less than $50. All selections have received positive average reviews — four stars out of five or greater — from both buyers and experienced online reviewers.