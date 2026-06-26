5 Useful Samsung Accessories Every Galaxy Owner Needs
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There's no shortage of devices in the Galaxy lineup. There is a Samsung phone for every type of user in its Galaxy S, Galaxy A, and Galaxy Flip offerings, and its suite of tablets ranges from budget to flagship under the Galaxy Tab moniker. A wide variety of Samsung earbuds are available to accompany such devices, with the Galaxy Buds4 Pro on the high end of the pricing spectrum and models like the Galaxy Buds3 FE available for budget shoppers.
There's even more to the Galaxy lineup, with the Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Ring, and even the Galaxy XR headset on the market. But devices like these don't have the mass appeal of smartphones and tablets. Several Galaxy phones are among the best Android phones, as are several Galaxy tablets. These are the devices in the lineup that attract a host of accessories, so we've handpicked some useful ones for owners of such Galaxy products.
We stuck to Samsung-native options here, ensuring our selections are compatible with Galaxy devices and that they come with the quality of a brand name as recognizable as Samsung. There's crossover use available with several of these accessories, so whether you use a flagship phone like the Galaxy S26 Ultra or a budget-minded Galaxy tablet, you should find plenty of quality accessories to put to use here.
Samsung Galaxy S Pen
If you have one of Samsung's larger Galaxy devices, such as a Galaxy S Ultra phone or a Galaxy Tab tablet, one accessory that can help you take advantage of the screen real estate is the S Pen. This is a stylus made specifically by Samsung to give you more precision when interacting with a touchscreen. It comes in various models that are designed to be used with different devices in the Galaxy lineup, with a Galaxy S26 Ultra S Pen and a Galaxy Tab S11 & S11 Ultra S Pen available for those who have purchased the most recent releases. The S Pen is even designed to stow away in a slot within some devices.
One thing to note when purchasing an S Pen is that many of them aren't compatible across a wide range of devices. Some will work within model lineups from generation to generation, but the S Pen comes in a number of versions made to suit specific devices. There is an S Pen Pro Edition on the market that works with a number of Galaxy S Ultra phones, Z Fold phones, Tab S tablets, and even Galaxy Book laptops. Whichever S Pen is right for your device, you can count on a precise, responsive interaction with the touchscreen, and it can open up a whole new world of possibilities for use with creative applications.
Samsung protective case
With so many devices available in the Galaxy lineup, there are also a wide variety of ways to keep them protected. Third-party accessories like wallet phone cases are available to Galaxy S phone users, but Samsung has a pretty versatile lineup of its own. With the Galaxy S26 being Samsung's most recent flagship smartphone release, the company has made sure to develop a number of case options. The Galaxy S26 Ultra Rugged Magnet Case is priced at $76 and a more affordable Galaxy S26 Clear Case goes for $28.50. Samsung even makes protective cases for some of its earbuds and smart tags.
Of course, third-party options will be much more affordable than the protective cases Samsung designs for its products, and you can even find cases that provide more protection and differing visual styles. But the brand knows its products well, and whether you need a case for a Galaxy phone, tablet, or smaller device, the company likely manufactures something that's a perfect fit for it. Take the Galaxy Tab S11 Book Cover Keyboard, for example, which provides both protection and a keyboard for Tab S11 tablet users.
Samsung 60W power adapter
Anybody unboxing a Samsung Galaxy device for the first time may be surprised to find themselves without a power adapter. Some Galaxy devices come with a USB-C charging cable, but the brand now makes the power adapter a separate purchase. There are a lot of budget USB-C chargers on the market, but if you want something with the Samsung name on it, one option is its 60W power adapter, which is compatible across a number of Galaxy devices.
At $60, it's much more expensive than a lot of power adapters on the market, but this one comes with 60W of power. That kind of output allows for Super Fast Charging support on devices like the Galaxy S26 lineup and some older Galaxy S phones, but it also delivers enough power to charge larger devices like the Galaxy Tabs. Older Galaxy devices can still capitalize on 25W Super Fast Charging 1.0 support with this power adapter.
For those who aren't as interested in charging their Galaxy devices as quickly as possible, a more affordable 25W wall charger is also available to purchase. Neither of these power adapters comes with a USB-C cable, so you'll need to be sure you pair the 60W version with a cable that can match the power output in order to fully take advantage of its capacity.
Samsung Galaxy USB-C to C cable
It's likely not the first thing Galaxy owners think of when it comes to accessories, but a USB-C cable is one of the most useful accessories that mobile device owners can purchase. The Samsung Galaxy USB-C to C cable is a cheap option at just $8, so it can be purchased in bulk to fill out a utility drawer or as a solo accessory to throw in a backpack. It's compatible with almost any USB-C device, including electronics outside of the Galaxy lineup, such as gaming consoles and non-Samsung mobile devices.
This USB-C cable supports up to 25W charging speeds, and it's capable of data transfer as well. This means it can be used to charge devices with one of the previously mentioned power adapters, or it can be used with a tablet or smartphone to connect an external SSD for creative work. It can even be used to charge a set of Galaxy earbuds with a power bank or a larger device like a smartphone or tablet. This version of the Galaxy USB-C to C cable comes in black and white color options, though it's only around 3 feet in length, which some users may find limiting.
Samsung Wireless Charger Trio
Those with numerous Samsung Galaxy devices have likely run into the issue of charging them all simultaneously. Having a Galaxy phone, smartwatch, and earbuds means having three different wall chargers and cables on hand, or charging them individually over the course of the day. While a 60W power adapter and accompanying Galaxy USB-C cable are nice to have when only one device needs charging, the Samsung Wireless Charger Trio can charge three devices at a time.
This is also an accessory to consider for those who want to utilize wireless charging among their Samsung Galaxy devices. It's designed to sit on the edge of a desk or table, and connect to a power adapter via a USB-C cable. All Galaxy devices with wireless charging compatibility can be used with this charger. That includes smartphones and wireless earbuds, and the Wireless Charger Trio even has a dedicated space for Galaxy Watches.
The Wireless Charger Trio is priced at just $30 at Amazon, and there is also a Samsung 15W wireless charger on the market for those who only own a single device. If you're deep into the Samsung device ecosystem, however, the Wireless Charger Trio can let you charge multiple devices at a time, and at a decent charging speed.
How we selected these Samsung Galaxy accessories
The third-party accessory market for Android devices is enormous, and not all of it is worth pairing with Samsung Galaxy devices. We've learned through our own experience owning numerous Galaxy devices that cheap accessories often fall short in comparison to official offerings. We focused on first-party Samsung accessories for that reason, rather than turning to products that don't necessarily have a reputation to live up to. We selected these gadgets as they are legitimately useful with Galaxy devices and accommodate a range of price brackets. Where possible, we selected accessories that are able to be put to use with several different kinds of Galaxy devices.