5 Useful Samsung Accessories Every Galaxy Owner Needs

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There's no shortage of devices in the Galaxy lineup. There is a Samsung phone for every type of user in its Galaxy S, Galaxy A, and Galaxy Flip offerings, and its suite of tablets ranges from budget to flagship under the Galaxy Tab moniker. A wide variety of Samsung earbuds are available to accompany such devices, with the Galaxy Buds4 Pro on the high end of the pricing spectrum and models like the Galaxy Buds3 FE available for budget shoppers.

There's even more to the Galaxy lineup, with the Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Ring, and even the Galaxy XR headset on the market. But devices like these don't have the mass appeal of smartphones and tablets. Several Galaxy phones are among the best Android phones, as are several Galaxy tablets. These are the devices in the lineup that attract a host of accessories, so we've handpicked some useful ones for owners of such Galaxy products.

We stuck to Samsung-native options here, ensuring our selections are compatible with Galaxy devices and that they come with the quality of a brand name as recognizable as Samsung. There's crossover use available with several of these accessories, so whether you use a flagship phone like the Galaxy S26 Ultra or a budget-minded Galaxy tablet, you should find plenty of quality accessories to put to use here.