5 Of The Best Wallet Phone Cases You Can Buy On Amazon
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Even if some folks may argue that there's no need for a phone case anymore, the fact remains that there's a plethora of options available online that can offer more than just device and screen protection. For example, a good phone case that can also serve as a wallet for your ID, cards, and cash can be useful for simplifying your accessory needs, though there's also the potentially small benefit of the stored cards cushioning your device should it fall.
Basing this list on what Amazon customers have to say about these items, we've chosen a selection of the best wallet phone cases that can pair well with many of today's most popular devices — and many of these items offer additional options for similar devices in a lineup. Taking a look at cases for phones such as the Google Pixel 10, Galaxy Z Flip 7, or even the iPhone 17, these items are designed for your specific device, and all of them are able to store cards, while some can also hold cash.
Bear in mind that some of these accessories may have you questioning if a rugged phone case is actually worth the bulky look, but naturally the trade off is that you get to store additional items alongside your phone. A good wallet case can be a solid accessory for when a situation calls for minimalism, though there's naturally the added benefit of the accessory also protecting your device. Let's take a look.
Atatoo iPhone 17 Case Wallet with Slide Camera Cover
When it comes to Apple and wallet cases, we chose the $19.99 Atatoo iPhone 17 Case Wallet with Slide Camera Cover, as it not only has compatibility with iPhone 17, but there's options for older iPhones, as well. This Amazon's Choice item has options for iPhone 16, iPhone 17e, iPhone 15 Pro, and even iPhone Air, among others, and comes in a variety of color options to match your device. The item's page also has options to include protective screens for an additional cost.
With a built-in card holder capable of holding between three and five cards, the polycarbonate and silicone case also features RFID-blocking tech that the company promises helps protect your identity and payment information. The card holder also features a "safety snap" that lets you know when cards are properly secured. Additionally, this device includes a dual-rail camera cover that's capable of locking, whereas the case itself features a 360-degree airbag structure that the company claims helps it endure over 10,000 falls from various heights.
Holding a 4.6-star rating with over 2,450 reviews, customers give this case points for its design, protections, and overall value for money. While many find the device to be a good fit for their iPhone, some customers do report that it may be a pain getting the iPhone out once it's in the case. Nonetheless, with 90% of customers giving this case 4-stars or higher, it's a cool iPhone accessory not made by Apple.
Vofolen Samsung Galaxy S26 Wallet Case with 4-Card Holder
With a 4.5-star rating and over 1,670 reviews, the $12.99 Vofolen Samsung Galaxy S26 Wallet Case with 4-Card Holder has options for a variety of Samsung Galaxy S26 models, including Galaxy S26 Plus and Galaxy S26 Ultra — just make sure you have the right one selected before clicking buy. Available in gun metal and black, this Amazon's Choice item is specifically designed with precise cutouts to meet the sizing specs of a Samsung smartphone.
Including a secure enclosure capable of holding between four to five cards or cash, the case itself has a dual-layer design composed of polycarbonate on the outside and an inner-layer of thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), which the company promises is good for absorbing impacts and preventing scratches. Additionally, this case also includes protections for the S26's camera system, a screen protector, and cutouts that conform to the S26's ports and buttons.
Taking a look at what Amazon users have to say about the item, 87% of users rate this one 4-stars or higher. Finding the case to be a good fit for their device, there's also praise for the Vofolen's card storage capabilities and protective properties. On the other hand, some customers do report having issues with smaller parts breaking off the case. Of course, you can also check out our review of the Samsung Galaxy S26 to learn more about the device.
Vizvera Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 RFID Wallet Case
It may be surprising that you can put a wallet case on a foldable smartphone, but we actually know plenty of tips and tricks for foldable phone users, including choosing the right peripherals. The cool thing about the Vizvera Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 RFID Wallet Case for $25.99 is that the company offers a multitude of options. This not only includes multiple color options, including black, natural titanium, lake blue, and more, but there's also options for the Z Fold 6 and including a kickstand with your case (prices vary).
Composed of polycarbonate for the back while also including TPU bumper protections, another interesting feature is that it also includes protections for the Z Fold 7's hinge, which are fully automatic when unfolding the device. Along with a sliding cover to protect the Fold's camera, this Vizvera case also includes a component for holding between three to five cards, as well as cash. Promising military-grade drop protection, this case also includes a 1-year warranty from the manufacturer.
With over 1,755 reviews and a 4.4-star rating, customers appreciate how well the case is able to handle multiple cards, while also finding it to be rather sturdy overall. Though users compliment the device for including space for the Fold's S Pen, many customers note that the case adds a significant amount of bulk to a Galaxy Z Fold. Nonetheless, it can be a solid way to hold cards while protecting your Samsung device.
Jasonyu Flip Wallet Case for OnePlus 15
The Jasonyu Flip Wallet Case for OnePlus 15, available on Amazon for $19.99, makes the list for offering options for a wide array of devices. In addition to supporting the OnePlus 15, the Amazon page also offers this magnetic leather folio cover for select iPhones, Google Pixels, the Samsung S series, and more. The one available for the OnePlus also comes in several colors, including black, blue, and brown.
Providing a design suited for the OnePlus 15, the case includes cutouts for the ports, buttons, and sensors so users can still access what they need to. Composed of polyurethane leather and a TPU inner shell, the case also promises to be shock and dust-proof. Capable of holding two cards alongside cash, this case also includes a kickstand and a magnetic flip cover. There's also our review of the OnePlus 15 to get our thoughts on the device itself.
On Amazon, users give this case high marks for how well it fits the OnePlus 15, as well as how capably it protects the device. Finding it overall functional, the case holds a 4.4-star rating with over 18,790 reviews. While customers also appreciate the grip the case provides, reactions do seem mixed concerning whether or not the magnet actually keeps the device closed (though, the company does mention that more cards and cash may impact the strength of the magnet). Nonetheless, it's worth mentioning that Jasonyu does provide 24-hour customer service.
VRS Design Damda Glide Pro for Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro
When we reviewed the Google Pixel 10, we found it to be a fantastic upgrade from past Google devices. Fortunately, even those who've yet to make the upgrade can still take a look at the Amazon page for the $26.99 VRS Design Damda Glide Pro for Pixel 10, as the company also offers the case for the Pixel 6, Pixel 7, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and more. With a 4.5-star rating and over 1,790 reviews, this wallet case with semi-automatic card holder also comes in a variety of colors, including brave khaki, alpha green, and more.
With storage for between three and four cards as well as cash, the case itself is composed of a TPU body and a metal bar base that the company states offers shock and drop protections — with the company touting the case was tested by dropping it 26 different times onto concrete. Users are able to access their cards by sliding open the back of the case, revealing the case's compartment.
Along with cutouts designed around the ports and buttons of the Pixel 10, it also includes raised edges to help protect your screen and cameras. While some customers find the case to be bulky for their Pixel 10, many also offer praise for its ability to hold multiple cards. Customers on Amazon also give the Damada Glide Pro points for its durability and protection offerings, which may help explain why 89% of customers rate this one 4-stars or higher.
Methodology
One of the strongest determining factors when curating this list was user score, with each of these cases receiving at least a 4-star rating or higher from actual Amazon customers. Along with factoring in the price of the case, we also gave bonus points if a company offered multiple device options for a specific product so that users can ensure they're getting a case that matches their smartphone. Though we did try and go with some of today's most popular models. We also like when an item gets the Amazon's Choice emblem, signifying that even the company finds it to be highly-rated and well-priced.