This New Motor Could Be A Game Changer For Humanoid Robots And Wearable Tech

Over the past few years, we have seen major advancements in robotics. However, their movements still mostly rely on rigid motors at each joint. This is a big part of why robots always appear to move so stiffly. However, researchers at the EPFL research institute in Switzerland have come up with a motor that could provide much smoother movements for robots. The motor is being called the FiberMotor, and in a new study in Advanced Materials, the team says it could eventually be used in soft exosuits and other wearable assistive devices to provide less jerky movements all around.

The motor itself is made up of two hollow fibers that are both wrapped in insulated copper wire which is only a little thicker than a human hair. When voltage is applied to the fibers, the electrostatic forces pull the fibers into alignment, causing the inner fiber to slide through the outer one, kind of like a telescope.

In the past, we've seen self-healing robot muscles that work just like our own, designed help robots move by contracting and relaxing. Because of this design, the muscles can only travel as far as the material allows. However, FiberMotor's range is limited only by the length of its fibers. So if you need the motor to move something farther, all you have to theoretically do is make the fibers longer instead of having to build a bigger motor.