This Wearable Robot In China Gives Hope For Those Unable To Walk

People often use wheelchairs because they have lost the use of their legs. However, the underlying cause of this issue isn't the same across all people, and sometimes they can regain the use of their legs with some rehabilitation. And hi-tech robots.

In May 2026, researchers at Beihang University, Peking University Third Hospital, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology published a paper in Nature about how they used robots to treat patients with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). People with this condition gradually lose control over their muscles because, as the name suggests, the nerves that connect to them deteriorate. The muscles are still there, just highly atrophied due to lack of use, which means they can be retrained and strengthened via specialized equipment.

According to the paper, researchers strapped an isokinetic training robot to the legs of six participants (all children) with SMA. After six weeks of physical therapy, the patients displayed significantly increased leg strength, enough to move from a sitting position to a standing one with their hands and knees but without the use of external support. Scientists noted that the participants' knees were more flexible and their legs had noticeably more muscle tone. Even though this robot helped facilitate the recovery, researchers believe it isn't necessary for the end goal; participants only need to engage in specific training routines to regain their strength, or at the very least, minimize the debilitating effects of SMA.