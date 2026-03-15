The Most Reliable Car Brand Is No Longer Subaru, According To Consumer Reports

Consumer Reports has released its 2025 list of the most reliable cars. The previous year saw Subaru reign in the top spot for reliability, but this time Subaru drops back to second place, with Toyota claiming the top spot by a slim margin. In third place on the list is Lexus. Consumer Reports does a detailed survey analysis to get these rankings.

These rankings encompass car models typically from years 2000 through 2026, but it does require at least two models evaluated to be from years 2023 through 2026, so that the reliability of the newest models is clearly taken into account alongside those that have been on the road for a while. This recent report surveyed 380,000 cars and took into account crash test results, safety features, and how the specific owners of each of these cars felt about their reliability in the long term.

Toyota and Subaru aren't only dominating in this reliability list. The Toyota Corolla and the Subaru Crosstrek made the list of the five best cheap cars to buy. I still remember my Toyota Corolla that was handed down to me when I went off to college. At the bottom of Consumer Reports' list this year for reliability is Jeep, Ram, and then Rivian, coming in last place.