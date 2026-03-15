The Most Reliable Car Brand Is No Longer Subaru, According To Consumer Reports
Consumer Reports has released its 2025 list of the most reliable cars. The previous year saw Subaru reign in the top spot for reliability, but this time Subaru drops back to second place, with Toyota claiming the top spot by a slim margin. In third place on the list is Lexus. Consumer Reports does a detailed survey analysis to get these rankings.
These rankings encompass car models typically from years 2000 through 2026, but it does require at least two models evaluated to be from years 2023 through 2026, so that the reliability of the newest models is clearly taken into account alongside those that have been on the road for a while. This recent report surveyed 380,000 cars and took into account crash test results, safety features, and how the specific owners of each of these cars felt about their reliability in the long term.
Toyota and Subaru aren't only dominating in this reliability list. The Toyota Corolla and the Subaru Crosstrek made the list of the five best cheap cars to buy. I still remember my Toyota Corolla that was handed down to me when I went off to college. At the bottom of Consumer Reports' list this year for reliability is Jeep, Ram, and then Rivian, coming in last place.
The most reliable of the Toyotas
Though Toyota topped the list, some of its models were overall rated more reliable than others, and in general, Toyota had a great 2025 for sales. The top of the Toyota model reliability included the Land Cruiser and the 4Runner, both SUVs. The newest Land Cruiser has an MSRP starting at $57,600 and is designed to go off-road with its 326 horsepower and four-wheel drive. The 4Runner has an MSRP starting at $41,870 and is also designed for off-roading, and it can seat seven.
Both of these SUVs feature some high-tech capabilities like Toyota's Safety Sense system, which can warn you of collisions, give lane departure alerts, and even help you read road signs. The Toyota Tacoma moved from below-average in reliability in 2024 to above-average in 2025. It's a four-door cab with a price beginning at $32,245, boasting strong towing capabilities and more focus on Toyota's safety features. Coming in at the cheapest of this group is the Toyota Camry, with a cost that starts at $29,100. It's a four-door family car, meant for easy driving around town. The Camry was below-average in its reliability for the previous year, but is now well above average for the recent report.
Consumer reputation of the Toyota
Consumer Reports included user satisfaction in its results, and that is clear in the overall favorable way Toyota owners review their cars. Toyota continues to innovate for the future, even getting iPhone Car Key support, though with a catch. Though Toyota is known for reliability, it's not necessarily a new thing. BBC's automotive show "Top Gear" featured an episode in 2003 where they attempted to break a Toyota Hilux pickup truck. The Hilux went through plenty of bashing and crashing, even being put into a building that was demolished by explosives. At the end of the episode, though it didn't look much like its new self, the Toyota Hilux still worked. In honor of being referred to as indestructible, it was mounted for all to see in the Top Gear studio.
On Kelly Blue Book, owners of the Toyota 4Runner have rated it 4.6 stars out of five. Its highest-rated score is in its reliability, with quality following in second. Multiple written driver reviews call it reliable, durable, and dependable. Also on Kelly Blue Book, drivers of the Toyota Camry gave it four out of five stars. Reliability was, once again, the highest-rated factor by users, with styling coming in second place. Reviews posted talked about taking advantage of the Camry's safety features and being enjoyable to drive around the city.