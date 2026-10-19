The First New US Lithium Plant In 50 Years Is Using An Unexpected Metal Source

Lithium-ion batteries are way more environmentally friendly than your standard alkalines. Yes, you are still encouraged to recycle your dead batteries, but scientists can extract lithium from a variety of notorious sources. Earlier this year, researchers announced they learned how to use forever chemicals to extract battery-grade lithium, and now scientists can create lithium while cleaning up pollution caused by oil production.

Recently, the U.S. Department of Energy announced that it has teamed up with the Texas-based company Element3 — with support from Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) — to start a new domestic lithium mining project. Although, perhaps "mining" is the wrong term; it is more accurate to say the project takes wastewater from oil mining facilities within the Permian Basin (an oil field in western Texas) and filters out the lithium chloride it contains. Element3 then uses ORNL proprietary technology to transform the material into battery-grade lithium carbonate.

According to ORNL's calculations, Element3's installation can produce around 3,000 tons of lithium every year. To put that into perspective, in 2022, the sole lithium mine in the U.S., located in Silver Peak, Nevada, was reported to produce around 5,000 tons of lithium annually. And even then, much of the lithium processing took place in foreign facilities — mostly due to cheaper labor costs. ORNL believes Element3 could improve the United States' economic strength and national security while providing "greater energy independence" along the way.