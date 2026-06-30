New Study Shows Health Of Old Lithium-Ion Batteries Can Be Restored With An Electrochemical Bath

Researchers at Cornell University recently conducted a study that may bring about the latest in a series of new battery innovations that could change the world. As reported by the Cornell Chronicle, the team led by Dr. Vibha Kalra developed an electrochemical solution that can restore up to 95% of a recycled battery's power by regenerating its electrodes. Not only that, but the bath can reportedly improve battery health overall and enable the battery to last longer when reused.

This is a significant breakthrough as the battery market continues to expand. Benchmark Mineral Intelligence reports that global lithium-ion battery demand increased by 29% in 2025 due to growth in the electric vehicle market and other sectors. But even as demand increases, existing batteries are going to waste all too quickly. Let's face it, we're all making mistakes that are ruining lithium batteries in our devices.

The United States generates approximately 180,000 tons of hazardous waste each year just by throwing away batteries (via EARC Inc.), which also creates a huge financial burden for recycling companies. The electrochemical bath devised at Cornell may be an efficient recycling method that could cut recycling costs by 56% and put less stress on the environment overall.