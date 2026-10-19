You Should Probably Switch To MapQuest Until Google Maps Gets This Key Privacy Feature

Surveillance cameras have become one of the hottest topics in 2026, and the company that used to help give you printed directions back in the pre-smartphone days is seeing an increase in popularity thanks to a related feature — one that helps users avoid security cameras from companies like Flock. This can be especially handy, as Flock has already been shown to track far more than just license plates. Now, MapQuest's new Surveillance Layer may help readers navigate Flock's 120,000-camera system.

Announced in a post on Bluesky (via Android Authority), MapQuest's new Surveillance Layer provides users with the option to view where surveillance cameras are located on public roads, with the app even providing information regarding which direction the camera is facing. Along with providing information about Flock Safety cameras, MapQuest also shows information about cameras from services like Genetec, Axis Communications, Leonardo (ELSAG), Motorola Solutions (Vigilant), and more. Even better, enabling it is pretty easy.

Automated license plate readers (ALPRs) have been a contentious topic practically throughout all of 2026, with companies like Flock arguing the devices are good for security and preventing crime. However, as evidence mounts that these devices may be used for more than just reading license plates, it's leading to citizens tearing down Flock traffic cameras in certain areas. With MapQuest being one of the first services to introduce such a surveillance layer, it will be interesting to see if other companies like Google and Apple follow suit.