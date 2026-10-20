Microsoft Is Asking Some Xbox Series X/S Owners To Sell Their Consoles - Here's Why
Component costs have created some rather tumultuous times for techies in 2026, and gamers have been impacted in numerous ways. It seems the situation has gotten so bad that Microsoft is now asking certain Xbox Series X and S owners to sell their consoles to Best Buy to receive up to $375 in gift cards. For those who have been following along, this news shouldn't be too surprising, as we've been warning that gamers not to wait if they're about to buy a new Xbox Series X. Rising costs, exacerbated by demand from AI companies and the ensuing tech components crisis, are likely to continue causing trouble.
Originally shared by the account Nintendeal with a post on X (per Notebook Check), Microsoft is sending emails to what it presumes is dormant Xbox Series X/S owners stating that they should consider selling the console to Best Buy if they're no longer using it. Though the email offers "up to $375 now!" the cost of a non-digital Xbox Series X has risen to $800 and up. It seems the strategy from Microsoft is to free up console supplies for new customers who don't mind refurbished devices.
This news also follows numerous price hikes for the console, which have contributed to the Microsoft division hitting revenue records it likely never expected to achieve. In June 2026, Microsoft announced a $100 increase on 512GB and $150 for 1TB models, with the price increase going into effect that August. Microsoft did state it was looking at additional options to fight the increasing component shortage, including implementing buy-now, pay-later programs and interest-free financing.
Is there an Xbox shortage right now?
Microsoft's latest trade-in offer has some across the web perplexed, as they question whether or not the company simply negotiated some sort of deal with electronics retailer Best Buy. However, when Xbox announced the August 1 price increase, it did say it was "working with retail partners on new programs to provide previously played consoles at lower prices." Though Microsoft was mum on specifics, it seems this plan is may have been at least some part of that effort.
Microsoft hasn't provided exact production numbers, though the company's effort to solicit trade-ins certainly provide evidence that there's an Xbox supply shortage. Those in the U.S. have likely felt the sting in their wallets, however, in regions like Latin America and Europe, they've seen the MSRP of the Series X nearly double. To worsen matters, the November release of "Grand Theft Auto VI" from Rockstar Games is sure to create its own issues as Sony and Microsoft brace for a potential increase in console demand.
Of course, Microsoft isn't the only company reeling from high component costs. Plenty of gadgets are in danger of getting more expensive throughout next year, and Xbox's competitor Sony is dealing with its own set of component shortage issues. Recently, reports indicate that the memory and storage in a hypothetical next-generation PlayStation 6 could cost $680 on its own, suggesting a substantial overall price hike. For those with an Xbox S/X laying around, selling it to Best Buy may net you some quick cash, but getting another one if you change your mind may be a challenge.