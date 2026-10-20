Microsoft Is Asking Some Xbox Series X/S Owners To Sell Their Consoles - Here's Why

Component costs have created some rather tumultuous times for techies in 2026, and gamers have been impacted in numerous ways. It seems the situation has gotten so bad that Microsoft is now asking certain Xbox Series X and S owners to sell their consoles to Best Buy to receive up to $375 in gift cards. For those who have been following along, this news shouldn't be too surprising, as we've been warning that gamers not to wait if they're about to buy a new Xbox Series X. Rising costs, exacerbated by demand from AI companies and the ensuing tech components crisis, are likely to continue causing trouble.

Originally shared by the account Nintendeal with a post on X (per Notebook Check), Microsoft is sending emails to what it presumes is dormant Xbox Series X/S owners stating that they should consider selling the console to Best Buy if they're no longer using it. Though the email offers "up to $375 now!" the cost of a non-digital Xbox Series X has risen to $800 and up. It seems the strategy from Microsoft is to free up console supplies for new customers who don't mind refurbished devices.

This news also follows numerous price hikes for the console, which have contributed to the Microsoft division hitting revenue records it likely never expected to achieve. In June 2026, Microsoft announced a $100 increase on 512GB and $150 for 1TB models, with the price increase going into effect that August. Microsoft did state it was looking at additional options to fight the increasing component shortage, including implementing buy-now, pay-later programs and interest-free financing.