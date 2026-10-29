This Mini Military Spy Drone Can Fit In Your Pocket

At first glance, with its small size and simple design, you'd be forgiven for thinking the Black Hornet drone was anything but a child's toy. However, at an estimated $28,000 per unit, it's anything but. The Black Hornet has offered troops a bird's-eye view of a battlefield since the early 2010s. Small enough to slip into a pocket and quiet enough to make it hard to detect, the diminutive drone is ideal for short-range reconnaissance, from looking around corners to peering inside buildings, without putting humans in harm's way.

The U.S. Army started testing this feat of miniaturization in 2016 before fielding them two years later. It's already seen several iterations, with the latest one, the Black Hornet 4, arriving in 2023. It weighs just 70 grams and launches in under 20 seconds. It uses a 12-megapixel camera with a high-resolution thermal imager capable of capturing video in low light. While flying at speeds of up to 10 meters per second, the Black Hornet's single rotor produces little noise, giving the operator maximum time to gather intelligence before it's noticed — if it's seen at all. Mainly human-operated using a hand controller and images beamed back to a tablet, the Black Hornet can stay flying for around half an hour and reach distances of at least 2 km (1.24 miles) from the operator, with obstacle-avoidance technology. It can even handle rain and winds of up to 25 knots.

The drone has seen plenty of action, including with American troops in Afghanistan for short-range reconnaissance. More recently, Norway and the U.K. supplied Black Hornet drones to Ukraine, where unmanned systems have become an increasingly important part of its war with Russia.