How Much Would It Cost To Buy Headphones In 2006 Vs. 2026?

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The headphones market was simpler in 2006 than it is today. Most people just wanted a comfortable partner in crime while they jammed out to the iPod's 1,000 songs in their pockets. Active noise cancellation (ANC), built-in microphones, and wireless connectivity cost a premium, and the average consumer prioritized convenience and comfort over advanced features. Products like Apple's $29 earbuds came in to meet that demand with the standard 3.5-millimeter audio jack, wires, and basic stereo sound.

However, the audio market is a whole different story in 2026. Adjusted for inflation, that $29 converts to $49, enough to buy a pair of wireless ANC headphones. What used to be high-end back in the day has evolved into the baseline industry standard, with ANC, lithium-ion batteries, and wireless connectivity becoming basic everyday features. For example, the JBL Tune 520BT has much better sound quality than the average 2006 headphone and lasts 60 hours on a single charge. While the price has largely stayed the same, the premium features have been discounted.

A quick glance from 2006 to 2026 shows how much headphones have evolved. The price chart has remained steady over two decades, but now consumers receive better functionality. From budget headphones to flagship products, each brand has had fantastic improvements across the board in these past two decades. However, just how much would a good pair of headphones set you back in 2006?