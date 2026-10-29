You Can Turn Your Old Router Into A Powerful Wi-Fi Extender — Here's How

If you recently upgraded to a mesh router system with multiple nodes or simply upgraded to a newer, faster router, you no longer technically need the old one. Usually, that leads to folks packing them away in a closet or drawer only to collect dust. But you can actually make use of that old router in several interesting ways. The most notable option is to turn it into a sort-of node of its own — or rather, a Wi-Fi extender — to help increase signal strength in certain areas of your home. It's pretty easy to do, too.

You should know going in that you have a couple of options for how to set this up. Most routers, like older models from Linksys, Netgear, and TP-Link, have stock settings to turn the device into an extender. If that's available, it's the ideal way to go. Sometimes, that's not possible, in which case you'll have to install custom firmware like OpenWrt or DD-WRT, which introduce some powerful new options, including a repeater or Wi-Fi extender mode.

There are some limitations to be aware of. For this to work best, you want a router that supports at least Wi-Fi 5 or above. You can use routers much older than that, but they will likely slow down your network's performance, especially in the old router's localized area of coverage. Moreover, if the router is no longer supported and gets no security updates, there are serious risks and vulnerabilities to consider — though these may be addressed with custom firmware depending on the model in question. If you already have an actual separate Wi-Fi extender, you should probably avoid this, as having multiple extenders connected can slow down your network big time.