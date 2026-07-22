Is It Safe To Use A Router That No Longer Gets Firmware Support?

Routers are our gateway to the internet, with devices like PCs, gaming consoles, smart TVs, security cameras, and smart plugs connected to them the entire time. For something this critical, though, it's surprising how little attention people pay to their routers. Most people never bother to check their router after the initial setup. As long as you are connected to the internet, you probably assume the router is working fine. And while it technically is, outdated routers that no longer receive security updates pose a significant risk.

Updating the router firmware is essentially the same as updating your smartphone or PC. Some updates introduce new features, while others patch known vulnerabilities. But routers generally aren't supported for very long – three to seven years for most manufacturers. So, if your router was purchased more than half a decade ago, you should verify whether it's still receiving firmware updates. With an out-of-support router, you are risking the security of the entire network.

The FBI has repeatedly released warnings about how bad actors exploit end-of-life routers, highlighting both the vulnerabilities and corrective measures. While the average home user isn't necessarily the most likely target of these attacks, you still shouldn't risk being on a network compromised by threat actors. And among the available solutions, replacing an old router is often the best choice.