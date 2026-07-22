Is It Safe To Use A Router That No Longer Gets Firmware Support?
Routers are our gateway to the internet, with devices like PCs, gaming consoles, smart TVs, security cameras, and smart plugs connected to them the entire time. For something this critical, though, it's surprising how little attention people pay to their routers. Most people never bother to check their router after the initial setup. As long as you are connected to the internet, you probably assume the router is working fine. And while it technically is, outdated routers that no longer receive security updates pose a significant risk.
Updating the router firmware is essentially the same as updating your smartphone or PC. Some updates introduce new features, while others patch known vulnerabilities. But routers generally aren't supported for very long – three to seven years for most manufacturers. So, if your router was purchased more than half a decade ago, you should verify whether it's still receiving firmware updates. With an out-of-support router, you are risking the security of the entire network.
The FBI has repeatedly released warnings about how bad actors exploit end-of-life routers, highlighting both the vulnerabilities and corrective measures. While the average home user isn't necessarily the most likely target of these attacks, you still shouldn't risk being on a network compromised by threat actors. And among the available solutions, replacing an old router is often the best choice.
Unsupported routers are a major security risk
While unsupported routers often continue to work from a usability standpoint, they should still be replaced as soon as possible because of the security concerns mentioned above. Over time, as the number of unpatched vulnerabilities increases, it makes your router an easier target. It's not a problem that's getting better with time, either, as researchers discover many such vulnerabilities every month. And while supported routers receive patches in due time, unsupported ones are left exposed.
If you are wondering why someone would hack into an average home router, there are several reasons for it. By gaining access, a threat actor can redirect traffic to malicious sites, potentially stealing your login credentials and banking information. Second, they can target other devices on the network, including computers, smartphones, and smart home devices. Third, a compromised router could potentially allow bad actors to use your connection as a proxy for illegal activities. And a router that no longer receives firmware updates makes the task much easier for them. Older, unsupported and unsafe routers also lack modern security features and newer encryption standards.
Keep in mind that identifying a hacked router and regaining control is getting more difficult by the day. Bad actors now employ advanced techniques, including exploiting remote control features and adding their own cryptographic keys to retain control even if the existing vulnerabilities are patched. That's why it's all the more important to prevent an attack in the first place rather than taking corrective measures later on.
Buying a new router is the simplest choice
If your router has reached the end of its support life, replacing it is usually the safest and simplest choice and a smart long-term solution. That's because an outdated, unsupported router is both a security risk and misses out on the latest features. Remember, firmware updates also introduce support for newer encryption standards, enhance device compatibility, and sometimes improve the router's performance. So, if your router is the bottleneck in your network, upgrading to a modern unit can improve internet speeds and reduce latency.
When exploring available router options, go with manufacturers that offer firmware support for the longest period. Additionally, look out for router features like Quality of Service (QoS), availability of LAN and USB ports, support for the latest encryption standards, and guest network functionality. Most decent modern routers offer these options.
If you can't upgrade right away, you should still take a few steps to make your router more secure. This includes changing the default credentials for the admin panel, disabling remote control features, and even considering third-party firmware like OpenWrt, DD-WRT, or FreshTomato. The last part is often tricky as many routers don't natively support alternative firmware, and it may require a lot of effort to install one. Once you do finally upgrade to a new device, though, you can use your old router in a number of ways, including as a network switch or range extender.