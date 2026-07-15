These 5 Routers Are No Longer Safe To Use After A New Security Backdoor Was Discovered

Essentially, the manufacturer left a backup password, which is "rzadmin," in the device's internal settings (probably used during debugging the router and firmware). All one has to do is access the login page of the router's admin panel and enter it (no username required). The router will try to authenticate the password "using MD5-based password verification," but if that fails, it will "retrieve an alternate password value from the device configuration." Then it will do a plain text comparison between the password provided by the user and the one stored in the router's configuration. "A successful match grants role=2 admin-level access and creates a valid session," the CERT report reads.

There are several reasons why this is dangerous. For instance, the hackers can capture unencrypted traffic to steal personal information, redirect users to malicious sites, recruit the router into a botnet, and even lock users out of the network. Even scarier, they can use the router as a way of taking over other devices on the Wi-Fi network. Computers, phones, and tablets can be protected with security apps, but devices where these cannot be installed, such as smart TVs, baby monitors, and security cameras, are in greater danger if hackers decide to do this. With no word of a fix coming from Tenda, CERT is urging users to take the necessary steps to secure their routers.