4 Keychain Alarms To Buy Instead Of Fumbling For Your Phone

What do parking garages, creepy alleyways, and dimly lit stairwells all have in common? They're great places to catch the average person off-guard. Unfortunately, we live in a world that's prone to evil-doing. While there's not much rhyme or reason as to when danger may strike, there are plenty of ways to prepare for it. And being more astute when you're in an unfamiliar place won't cost you anything but a little bit more time.

But how about something you can buy to carry around for greater peace of mind? We recommend a good keychain alarm as a go-to emergency device. This is a popular product category on sites like Amazon — with hundreds of manufacturers fighting for your attention — so it pays to know which models to consider and which brands should be avoided; that's why we created this list in the first place.

We combed through page after page of listings to home in on the best keychain devices money can buy, at least in our humble opinion. We also provide a full methodology for how we chose these top-rated Amazon gadgets at the bottom of this roundup. The best offense is a prepared defense, and these keychain alarms are all designed to give you extra protection and time when you need it most.