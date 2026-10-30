Starlink Is Banned In Some Countries - Here's Why

The premise or general idea behind satellite internet is that it should be available almost anywhere. In places where you cannot find traditional internet access, like cable or even mobile services, a platform like Starlink is mostly an excellent stand-in. That's especially true if you're always on the move, like when you live out of a van or RV, or when you're in rural and super remote locations, away from civilization. But the reality is that Starlink isn't available everywhere, and it's actually banned outright in some countries. Russia, China, and North Korea currently ban or prohibit the service, along with nations like Belarus, Syria, and Afghanistan. Countries with restrictions or regulatory limitations include Iran, South Africa, India, Namibia, Angola, Egypt, and some others.

But it's important to note that not every ban or restriction bars the use of the service completely. Starlink can still operate in some of these places with limited approval. For example, nations with restrictions often allow Starlink use in international waters and away from land in select regions, though China is cracking down on local maritime use of the service.

As for why it's banned in these areas, there are several different reasons, depending on the situation. China hasn't authorized its use commercially. Russia prohibits foreign satellite hardware. North Korea's government also hasn't authorized it. Smaller countries might individually prohibit access due to local laws and government policies, but it can also be blocked due to state telecom monopolies or commercial approvals. In India, Starlink has been awarded a provisional license, but the service isn't operational yet due to delayed regulatory measures and pending infrastructure support. Things are always changing, however. Niue recently lifted its ban on the service, and India's access should eventually pan out.