Starlink Is Banned In Some Countries - Here's Why
The premise or general idea behind satellite internet is that it should be available almost anywhere. In places where you cannot find traditional internet access, like cable or even mobile services, a platform like Starlink is mostly an excellent stand-in. That's especially true if you're always on the move, like when you live out of a van or RV, or when you're in rural and super remote locations, away from civilization. But the reality is that Starlink isn't available everywhere, and it's actually banned outright in some countries. Russia, China, and North Korea currently ban or prohibit the service, along with nations like Belarus, Syria, and Afghanistan. Countries with restrictions or regulatory limitations include Iran, South Africa, India, Namibia, Angola, Egypt, and some others.
But it's important to note that not every ban or restriction bars the use of the service completely. Starlink can still operate in some of these places with limited approval. For example, nations with restrictions often allow Starlink use in international waters and away from land in select regions, though China is cracking down on local maritime use of the service.
As for why it's banned in these areas, there are several different reasons, depending on the situation. China hasn't authorized its use commercially. Russia prohibits foreign satellite hardware. North Korea's government also hasn't authorized it. Smaller countries might individually prohibit access due to local laws and government policies, but it can also be blocked due to state telecom monopolies or commercial approvals. In India, Starlink has been awarded a provisional license, but the service isn't operational yet due to delayed regulatory measures and pending infrastructure support. Things are always changing, however. Niue recently lifted its ban on the service, and India's access should eventually pan out.
There is a sort of workaround to get service in some areas
Among some of the most common issues you might encounter with your Starlink services, including weather-related outages and performance concerns, it is unfortunate that widespread and international availability is also notable. You'll need to remain informed as to which areas are affected. Many operating in those regions, temporarily or otherwise, are the exact type of people who really need Starlink access: journalists, photographers, philanthropists, and peace workers.
Before traveling anywhere, you'll want to review Starlink's coverage map to make sure you will have service, though it is still possible to connect from some of the restricted countries using roaming plans. You would first need to purchase your Starlink connection kit in a supported country, such as the United States, and then activate a Roam Unlimited plan before you travel to the blocked or restricted area. Even so, Starlink still completely disables access from within some high-profile countries, like China or Russia.
If you are going to attempt access in a restricted area, you should know that, without a priority plan, coverage comes with a 30-day limit, which means you'd need to bring your Starlink dish back to your home country and connect to the service after that period to reset the counter. Upgrading to priority offers another 60 days of service when outside your home country, but it's not an indefinite option.