3 Perks Of Using Satellite Internet

Satellite internet used to be the option you settled for when cable, fiber, and even halfway-decent DSL weren't available at your house. Thankfully, more homes than ever have access to internet now, and since services like Starlink really started to take off, they've only opened up new availability for users looking to get strong and fast internet to their home — no matter where they are.

There are still some tradeoffs, of course. Like any tech, you might run into some issues, even with a provider like Starlink. But, depending on where you are and what services are available in your area, satellite internet can be a really solid alternative to traditional home internet.

As for speed, Starlink itself offers a plan that supports up to 400+ Mbps and higher for residential installations, and other companies like Amazon's Leo satellite service are expected to begin rolling out soon and will offer up to 100 Mbps speeds. But speed is far from the only perk you can expect with satellite internet. Broad availability, solid pricing, and even the ability to simply take it wherever you go — depending on your plan and provider – all make satellite internet a great option for many.