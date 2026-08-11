9 Disadvantages Of Satellite Internet

There was a time when satellite internet connections were the absolute last resort. It was the type of technology used on rural farms where no wired or wireless terrestrial internet services reach, or at remote scientific or industrial facilities. It was expensive and not particularly fast, and reliability could be a real issue.

Today, thanks to services like Starlink, satellite internet has become dramatically better on all fronts, making it a real competitor to fiber internet or mobile internet services like 5G. However, even cutting-edge modern satellite internet has its particular pitfalls. And the older type of satellite internet still exists as an option, one you might have to consider, depending on your situation.

The main difference between traditional satellite internet and modern services like Starlink comes down to orbital height and the sheer number of Starlink satellites in orbit. Starlink orbits much lower than older systems and fills the sky with a constellation of satellites combined with numerous ground stations. Older satellite technology has a higher orbit and much thinner coverage since it's not designed to be an alternative to ground-based broadband. Either way, there are disadvantages of satellite internet that you need to be aware of, so let's jump in and cover the basics. When discussing the drawbacks below, we'll clearly indicate which apply only to the older type of connectivity, and which apply to more modern versions.