5 Of The Most Common Issues With Starlink Internet (And How To Fix Them)

Starlink is a genuine lifeline for anyone stuck on slow rural broadband or with no wired broadband at all. For people in areas where a wired connection isn't a possibility or is way behind the times, the satellite service has largely made the argument that Starlink is a better home internet option than the competition. Speeds that rival copper and fiber connections, a setup that mostly takes care of itself, and coverage that spans nearly the entire planet have made it easy to recommend.

That doesn't mean it's flawless. Starlink is still a relatively new technology that depends on a constellation of satellites orbiting Earth, and that dependency shows up in everyday use. Real-world monitoring across thousands of dishes has found that Starlink connections are unreachable for an average of 33 minutes per day, a figure that works out to about 2.3% of connected time. Some of that is expected, given how the network hands traffic between satellites, but a lot of it comes down to issues users can actually solve themselves.

The most common problems with Starlink tend to fall into a handful of predictable categories: total signal loss, frustratingly slow speeds during busy hours, Wi-Fi that stops showing up, obstructions blocking the dish's view of the sky, and weather or wider outages. The good news is that most of these have straightforward fixes that don't require a technician or a replacement dish.