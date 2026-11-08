Samsung Galaxy Vs. Google Pixel: Which Phone Brand Has Better Voicemail?
Voicemail features may not be something you really pay attention to. After all, voicemails are just a normal part of owning a phone. However, there may be more to just checking an audio voicemail on the latest smartphones. Most Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel devices come with a number of additional features, though one is considered to have the better voicemail option.
Samsung Galaxy has Direct voicemail, which includes voice transcription and allows the user to pick up the call while a voicemail is being left. Google Pixel has Take a Message, which also includes a transcription feature. Calls can be picked up during a voicemail, and an audio message and a written transcript are saved after the message is left. Those additions make Google Pixel the better choice, according to many tech experts.
In fact, Take a Message is one of the Google Pixel's best features and makes it convenient for anyone who may not want to pick up a call right away. The fact that users can see a live transcript on the screen while the caller is leaving a message is a major win, as is the Pixel's ability to detect spam calls. If you get a lot of calls from unknown numbers or just want to see why your family member is calling before answering, it's a handy tool. It works as a separate voicemail to your carrier's voicemail as well.
Comparing the voicemails between Galaxy and Pixel phones
Samsung Galaxy's Samsung Direct voicemail has an auto-send to voicemail feature that automatically sends the call to where they can leave a voicemail. You can also swipe up on the phone to send the call to voicemail yourself. Once this happens, anything the caller says will appear as text on your screen, and you can choose to ignore it until the call ends or pick up the call and begin talking with the caller. If ignored, the voicemail is saved in your inbox. It's only available to those on Android 16 with One UI 8.5 or higher.
Google Pixel's Take a Message provides a live way to interact with whoever is calling you. Instead of having to wait until the caller leaves a message, you can see a transcript of what they are saying live as they say it on your phone's screen. You can choose to pick up the call anytime as well to begin speaking. Google's Pixel voicemail feature also allows you to leave your own custom messages to callers.
Both devices also offer standard voicemail. This allows callers to leave a message if you aren't able to pick up the phone or decline the call. You can create a custom message response for those calls on either phone as well. Once the message is left, you can check the voice message as normal. Samsung Direct voicemail and Pixel's Take a Message both enhance the voicemail experience.
Google Pixel has the better voicemail
If you're someone who usually lets their calls go to voicemail, Google Pixel's Take a Message is going to be a convenient feature. Being able to see what the caller is saying as text on the screen as they say it allows you to decide on whether or not you want to actually pick up and speak with the caller. It's a versatile tool that adds a lot more to just simply checking your voicemail.
Missed calls handled by Take a Message will appear as an audio recording and full text transcript. It's an advanced way to see and hear voicemails, but it may not function like your carrier's voicemail. Calls will instead go to your normal voicemail if your phone is switched off, has no network coverage, or rings for too long and the feature is unable to start. There are ways to change how long your phone rings, however. The feature's ability to detect a spam call is also nice; if it believes a number to be suspicious, it will label it on the call.
There may be several reasons to not take a call on your smartphone. You may not want to talk to the person calling, especially if it's from an unknown number. Having either Samsung Galaxy's Samsung Direct voicemail or Google Pixel's Take a Message can be a way that saves you time by knowing just what the other person wants all without having to listen to the message.