Samsung Galaxy Vs. Google Pixel: Which Phone Brand Has Better Voicemail?

Voicemail features may not be something you really pay attention to. After all, voicemails are just a normal part of owning a phone. However, there may be more to just checking an audio voicemail on the latest smartphones. Most Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel devices come with a number of additional features, though one is considered to have the better voicemail option.

Samsung Galaxy has Direct voicemail, which includes voice transcription and allows the user to pick up the call while a voicemail is being left. Google Pixel has Take a Message, which also includes a transcription feature. Calls can be picked up during a voicemail, and an audio message and a written transcript are saved after the message is left. Those additions make Google Pixel the better choice, according to many tech experts.

In fact, Take a Message is one of the Google Pixel's best features and makes it convenient for anyone who may not want to pick up a call right away. The fact that users can see a live transcript on the screen while the caller is leaving a message is a major win, as is the Pixel's ability to detect spam calls. If you get a lot of calls from unknown numbers or just want to see why your family member is calling before answering, it's a handy tool. It works as a separate voicemail to your carrier's voicemail as well.