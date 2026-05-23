One Of Your Google Pixel's Best Features Is A Powerful Voicemail Replacement
There are several compelling features that set the Google Pixel line apart from other Android phones: Pixel Call Assist, Super Res Zoom, and Magic Editor, just to name a few. However, one of the coolest reasons to own a Google Pixel is the Take a Message feature that was introduced with the release of the Pixel 10 phones in 2025. It's also now available on all Pixel phones as far back as the Pixel 4, too, and you could be using it as a powerful voicemail replacement.
Take a Message is designed to handle your missed or declined calls by transcribing the caller's message. You can view the transcription happening in real-time, and you can even join the call mid-message. Privacy-conscious users prefer it over traditional voicemail because the entire process happens natively on your device; it's completely separate from your phone carrier. Even if you have one of the most reliable phone carriers, there's no reason to let them have more of your call data than necessary.
You can set up Take a Message on your Google Pixel phone by opening the Phone app, tapping the three-dot menu, then going to Settings > Take a Message. You can also activate this feature on a Pixel Watch 2 or higher by pairing it with a Pixel 6 or higher phone. There's an option to personalize the greeting that callers will hear by setting up your own custom voicemail greeting, making it practically indistinguishable from a regular voicemail from the other end.
Take a Message may be coming to other Android phones soon
The phone-savvy savants at Android Authority observed evidence suggesting that Google is preparing to release Take a Message for more Android phones. A snippet of code was spotted in the Google Pixel's Phone app, reading, "enabledBeeslyV2NonPixel." "Beesly" is known to be the codename for the Take a Message feature, and the "NonPixel" segment clearly suggests an intention for the feature to be functional on other devices.
Google is vocal about the ways its AI features attempt to improve the smartphone experience. If some of those handy features are making their way beyond the Pixel lineup, could it be a good time to branch out from the Google-branded environment? Recently, Samsung added new features to One UI 8.5 for Galaxy phones, including an AI-powered call screening feature that could pair well with Take a Message if the latter comes to the Galaxy ecosystem. On the other hand, there's still a lot to enjoy as a loyal Pixel fan. In fact, if it's been a while since you've upgraded, the Google Pixel 9 is still worth buying in 2026 for the right price.