One Of Your Google Pixel's Best Features Is A Powerful Voicemail Replacement

There are several compelling features that set the Google Pixel line apart from other Android phones: Pixel Call Assist, Super Res Zoom, and Magic Editor, just to name a few. However, one of the coolest reasons to own a Google Pixel is the Take a Message feature that was introduced with the release of the Pixel 10 phones in 2025. It's also now available on all Pixel phones as far back as the Pixel 4, too, and you could be using it as a powerful voicemail replacement.

Take a Message is designed to handle your missed or declined calls by transcribing the caller's message. You can view the transcription happening in real-time, and you can even join the call mid-message. Privacy-conscious users prefer it over traditional voicemail because the entire process happens natively on your device; it's completely separate from your phone carrier. Even if you have one of the most reliable phone carriers, there's no reason to let them have more of your call data than necessary.

You can set up Take a Message on your Google Pixel phone by opening the Phone app, tapping the three-dot menu, then going to Settings > Take a Message. You can also activate this feature on a Pixel Watch 2 or higher by pairing it with a Pixel 6 or higher phone. There's an option to personalize the greeting that callers will hear by setting up your own custom voicemail greeting, making it practically indistinguishable from a regular voicemail from the other end.