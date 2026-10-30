5 Things I Miss After Switching From Xbox To PlayStation

One of my biggest hurdles as a multiplatform gamer is crossplay. Once I could afford it, I transitioned to PC gaming. Even with a fully loaded desktop, I still spend a lot of time on my console, mainly because I need to change my physical environment (my job keeps me at my desk all day). As a result, I prefer the flexibility of crossplay or multiplatform support.

For example, when Palworld was in early access, many people I knew were playing it. Sadly, most were on PC. It turns out that you could crossplay it on Xbox and PC, but only through Game Pass (or through Microsoft Store). So back then, it almost became a no-brainer to pick it up on Xbox (if only I still had one). However, that also meant choosing PlayStation over the other options would've made me feel alienated. Thankfully, I waited, and the developers eventually added full crossplay across all platforms after v0.5.0 in March 2025. Still, not all multiplayer titles are guaranteed to have this feature.

Another perk I miss from Xbox is that some games — ones you can play through the Xbox app or that have the "Xbox Play Anywhere" label — let you carry progress over to PC. You also only pay once to own the game on PC and Xbox. Sadly, PlayStation doesn't have anything like this. Many titles I bought had no way to transfer data to another console or handheld outside the PlayStation ecosystem. That makes sense because Sony is a bit of a walled garden, except for live-service games where the devs/publishers host their own servers and make you sign up for independent accounts you link to your PSN. But for single-player games, the chances are quite low.