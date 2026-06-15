The Lights On Your PlayStation 5 Controller Aren't Just Battery Indicators

Sony's PlayStation 5 is a beloved console among many types of gamers, with its massive library filled with deeply engaging titles. Despite it being some time since the console's 2020 release, certain users are caught off guard by its DualSense controller's lighting system.

Similar to the power indicator light on the PlayStation 5 console, the controller has a light bar around the touchpad. These controller lights are based on system status, typically shifting between blue, white, and orange. Orange usually indicates that the battery is low while unplugged, actively charging when plugged in, or that the console is in rest mode. In comparison, solid white shows that your DualSense is paired properly, and a blinking blue reflects attempting, failed, or unstable pairing.

Other colors and patterns on the PlayStation 5 controller are slightly more nuanced. For example, the gamepad may display different lighting configurations during couch co-op, giving a visual indication of who is player one, player two, and so on. Then there are colors that may appear when you play specific games.