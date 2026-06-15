The Lights On Your PlayStation 5 Controller Aren't Just Battery Indicators
Sony's PlayStation 5 is a beloved console among many types of gamers, with its massive library filled with deeply engaging titles. Despite it being some time since the console's 2020 release, certain users are caught off guard by its DualSense controller's lighting system.
Similar to the power indicator light on the PlayStation 5 console, the controller has a light bar around the touchpad. These controller lights are based on system status, typically shifting between blue, white, and orange. Orange usually indicates that the battery is low while unplugged, actively charging when plugged in, or that the console is in rest mode. In comparison, solid white shows that your DualSense is paired properly, and a blinking blue reflects attempting, failed, or unstable pairing.
Other colors and patterns on the PlayStation 5 controller are slightly more nuanced. For example, the gamepad may display different lighting configurations during couch co-op, giving a visual indication of who is player one, player two, and so on. Then there are colors that may appear when you play specific games.
What do the DualSense controller lights mean when you're playing?
Some games offer custom LED color profiles that amplify the gaming experience. For example, "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order," and its sequel, "Jedi: Survivor," have the light bar change to match the color of the main character's lightsaber on screen. "Hogwarts Legacy" changes the colors based on your Hogwarts house theme . For "Resident Evil Village," the light bar reflects your character's health status; green is healthy, while yellow and orange mean you are weakened but not at danger levels yet, and red means your health is critically low. This progression was a unique feature carried over from earlier "Resident Evil" engine titles using the PlayStation 4's DualShock light bar.
Outside of specific games, the lights on the controller can also change depending on whether you're in a local multiplayer session using a row of small LEDs just below the touchpad. When multiple users connect to the same console, their controllers change. Player one will have one dot lit below the touchpad, leaving player two with two; player three with three, and player four with four. By default, it's not too bright, so it shouldn't necessarily distract you from your gaming experience even in a dark room.