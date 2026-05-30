What Does The Orange Light Mean On A PlayStation 5 Controller?

The PlayStation 5 DualSense may be the best controller Sony's made yet. Features like adaptive triggers, cutting-edge haptics, and a built-in speaker deliver the kind of immersion you want from a game console, and that's just scratching the surface of what the DualSense can do. The PS5 controller also has an LED light bar that surrounds the touchpad. Most of the time, you'll see a solid blue light, which indicates a successfully paired, fully charged DualSense.

Another light bar color worth learning about is orange, which either presents as a solid hue or a pulsing pattern. When your DualSense battery starts running low, and it's not plugged in to charge, the light bar should be solid orange. Once you've connected to a USB port to recharge, the solid orange should change to pulsing orange. When the DualSense is fully charged, the orange light should stop pulsing.

Another time you may notice a pulsing orange light is when your PS5 is entering Rest Mode. Under rare circumstances, you may also see the light bar quickly flash orange or yellow when you turn on your PS5. Unfortunately, this means there's an issue with the controller, be it the charging port, the battery, or another internal component.