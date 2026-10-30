Here's How To Maximize Your Samsung Galaxy S26's Battery Life

The display can be a major source of power consumption, so lower the brightness and keep it at max only during the day when you are out. You can also enable adaptive brightness if you don't want to adjust it manually. Then shorten the screen timeout: go to Settings > Display > Screen timeout and select 15 or 30 seconds. Next, enable Dark Mode. The Galaxy S26 uses an AMOLED display, which uses less power when showing dark content. To enable it, go to Settings > Display > Dark. Most social media apps also support dark mode, so enable it where possible.

Switching to a standard refresh rate will also make a difference, but I don't recommend it. Using the Samsung S26 at 120 Hz feels crisp and smooth, and you can't replicate that on 60 Hz. However, if you want to maximize battery life and don't care about refresh rate, then open Settings > Display > Motion smoothness > Standard. After that, turn off Always on Display when you don't need it. Or simply enable the tab to show settings. To do that, go to Settings > Lock screen and AOD > Always On Display > When to show > Tap to show (or choose any option you prefer).

Also, enabling Power saving mode can give you a few extra hours. It reduces background activity, limits performance, and restricts certain features. It also limits the phone to 60Hz, and while using Low Power Mode more often is perfectly fine, keep in mind that the scrolling won't feel as smooth as it does at higher refresh rates. To enable it, go to Settings > Battery > Power saving. If you notice battery drainage, open Settings > Battery and review the usage details. Restrict any unnecessary background activity, put apps to deep sleep, or uninstall the apps you don't need.