Here's How To Enable iOS 27's Best New Security Feature On Your iPhone

As part of social engineering scams, a malicious party impersonates someone known to you, a bank employee, or a government official to dupe you into transferring them money, giving them access to your personal account, and more. Scammers often present the situation as urgent, and panicked users under pressure often don't think things through, so they get duped.

Apple is helping with this through the 'Impersonation Risk Detection' feature. Unlike other scam-detection measures, the feature actually works with participating apps, such as a banking app, which you allow to receive a risk level based on Apple's on-device risk assessment. Based on the risk level, the app can add measures to ensure you aren't actively being scammed and stop you from getting defrauded. These measures will depend on the app, but can include things like additional authentication measures, a delay in making large payments, or a warning that you might be becoming a victim of fraud.

Your iPhone only passes on a risk level to the app, and not the details that have led to the risk assessment, so your privacy remains safe. There are three risk levels: unknown when your iPhone doesn't detect any risk, medium when it notices some signs of suspicious activity, and high when it sees significant signs of risky and suspicious activity on your iPhone. As any false detections can likely create unnecessary friction for you in using an app's features, 'Impersonation Risk Detection' is turned off by default. But if you want, you can enable it using the steps outlined earlier.