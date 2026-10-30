Why Some Game Discs Still Require Large Downloads

One of the main reasons disc games require downloads is the time between the game's final build and its physical release. Publishers have to manufacture and distribute the physical copies in advance, but development can continue during that period. Developers may find some bugs, improve overall performance, or make any other changes before launch. As a result, a day-one update would have to be released. Since the already manufactured discs can't be rewritten, those changes must be downloaded separately by the user. For instance, day-one updates of 47 GB and 74 GB for "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019)" were released for PS4 and Xbox One disc versions, respectively.

However, not every large download is a day-one patch. Some physical releases do not contain all the data required to install the game, making an internet connection necessary. For instance, Nintendo's Switch 2 Game-Key Cards contain the key to launch the game, while the actual software must be downloaded separately. Other than that, some day-one patches can address crashes, graphical problems, broken quests, or other issues discovered after the physical release.

Lastly, a game released for an older console may receive an upgraded version for the newer hardware. The new version can offer improved graphics and performance, but it may need to be downloaded separately because the disc contains the older version. For example, if you own the PlayStation 4 disc version of "Cyberpunk 2077" and you want to play it on your PlayStation 5, you have to download the PS5 version from the PlayStation Store. For that, the PlayStation 4 disc must be inserted into Sony's PlayStation 5 to verify ownership.