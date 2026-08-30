Is There Any Point In Buying Nintendo Switch 2 Physical Games?

Being pressured to move to digital-only seems like the ongoing trend, thanks to Sony's announcement that it'll stop physical media production in 2028, along with rumors of Microsoft transitioning to a similar space, but with a different spin.

Of course, after everything, it's natural to look to the next gaming giant to see whether the trend will continue. So far, Nintendo continues to offer physical cartridges without worry. This may be due to the strong sales of physical copies Nintendo gets — according to a recent financial report, Nintendo's boxed titles still account for 38.5% of software sales.

Numbers, negative or positive, don't always tell the full story about whether gamers prefer physical media over digital, or vice versa. But consumer choice makes the answer clearer. Allowing Nintendo Switch 2 physical cartridges to exist keeps the used market healthy, supports long-term, true ownership, and keeps the possibility of physical backward compatibility alive (future generations may drop it completely in favor of emulating old software through subscriptions or cloud gaming). So, yes, there's still a point to buying physical Nintendo Switch 2 games, as there's great upsides that gamers may desire and are willing to fight for.