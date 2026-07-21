Is GameStop Retro Actually Worth It For Older Consoles? Here's What Customers Say

U.S. consumers may already know that GameStop is famous for selling consoles and games online and in-store, often with shelves packed with covered game cases and merchandise from different gaming brands. GameStop launched an expansion in 2024 to purchase and trade retro hardware and software. The company branded those expansions as GameStop Retro, and they are not yet available at every GameStop nationwide — they are featured as separate locations from regular GameStops.

Right now, as physical media seems to be what Sony and maybe Microsoft are potentially ditching in the future, the initiative to sell dedicated pre-owned hardware can only be a plus for collectors and retro gamers, without having to worry about scalpers reselling limited items at rocket-high prices.

That's where GameStop Retro becomes a viable avenue for gamers to drop off their used games and consoles. It essentially helps gamers access out-of-print physical video games, from the original Game Boy to the PlayStation 3, without having to break the bank or put their trust in third-party sellers on eBay.

Of course, it sounds consumer-friendly in theory, but how is it in practice? It turns out that this initiative is still a mixed bag, according to customer feedback. According to customers on Reddit, it all depends on the find — if you're lucky, some games come cheap, around $10 with a Pro membership, while others could easily go for the retail price of $70. Some have even reported that the product quality isn't quite there due to insufficient testing, which is why the retailer offers a liberal return policy. Also, the actual stock might be minuscule depending on where you live. All in all, while the program is quite accessible, it isn't that consistent.