Is GameStop Retro Actually Worth It For Older Consoles? Here's What Customers Say
U.S. consumers may already know that GameStop is famous for selling consoles and games online and in-store, often with shelves packed with covered game cases and merchandise from different gaming brands. GameStop launched an expansion in 2024 to purchase and trade retro hardware and software. The company branded those expansions as GameStop Retro, and they are not yet available at every GameStop nationwide — they are featured as separate locations from regular GameStops.
Right now, as physical media seems to be what Sony and maybe Microsoft are potentially ditching in the future, the initiative to sell dedicated pre-owned hardware can only be a plus for collectors and retro gamers, without having to worry about scalpers reselling limited items at rocket-high prices.
That's where GameStop Retro becomes a viable avenue for gamers to drop off their used games and consoles. It essentially helps gamers access out-of-print physical video games, from the original Game Boy to the PlayStation 3, without having to break the bank or put their trust in third-party sellers on eBay.
Of course, it sounds consumer-friendly in theory, but how is it in practice? It turns out that this initiative is still a mixed bag, according to customer feedback. According to customers on Reddit, it all depends on the find — if you're lucky, some games come cheap, around $10 with a Pro membership, while others could easily go for the retail price of $70. Some have even reported that the product quality isn't quite there due to insufficient testing, which is why the retailer offers a liberal return policy. Also, the actual stock might be minuscule depending on where you live. All in all, while the program is quite accessible, it isn't that consistent.
GameStop Retro lacks consistency
Essentially, the overall experience with GameStop Retro will come down to location. Each GameStop Retro will have a unique selection of games and consoles, potentially priced differently depending on what's included — for example, whether the original case and manual are included — as well as the condition — some consoles might not include all first-party accessories, or may have third-party substitutes and not be factory-reset.
Secondly, discounts may also depend on whether you're a Pro member, since you're offered a 10% discount for trades and pre-owned games. It is worth noting, however, that GameStop is discontinuing rewards for this membership program for new sign-ups. Stocks also vary since you may drive to one store and find they are only selling Xbox 360 peripherals instead of the console itself. Others have also discovered that the inventory mostly depends on what people have traded in and on what has been shipped from other non-retro GameStop stores.
As for comparing it to some other competitors, GameStop Retro removes the hassle of dealing directly with third-party sellers, as you would on Amazon or eBay, since you can buy in-store or have it shipped from GameStop directly. eBay and Amazon are just general platforms, meaning neither offers trade-ins for retro games nor special pricing.
However, GameStop Retro will struggle against specialty stores that only sell/carry retro games and consoles, as these stores may take the time to fully test the hardware/software before selling, and they also may carry more consistent inventory, depending on their procurement practices and reputation. GameStop Retro may also offer better pricing than locally owned specialty stores, since some sell as more highly coveted collector's items.