5 Handy Apps For Drivers That Can Save You Money On Repairs
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Taking your car to the mechanic is expensive, especially if you notice a problem a little too late. Aren't there any smartphone apps that you can use to detect car problems early or run diagnostics at home? We've previously covered the essential Android apps for road trips — the apps that will get you where you're going and keep you sane during the journey. Now we're looking at everyday apps for drivers that may save you money on repairs.
We scoured articles published by automotive specialists, browsed user feedback, and referenced app store ratings to find some of the best car diagnostic apps you can download for free. This list doesn't focus on apps that save you money on fuel, though some can save you more than Google Maps' gas prices feature. Rather, these are five apps that can save you money during your next trip to the mechanic. Some might even help you avoid costly repairs altogether.
Carfax Car Care
You might know Carfax as the company that helps consumers make informed decisions by providing detailed vehicle history reports. The Carfax Car Care app is an extension of that service. This app lets you monitor a wide range of data about your vehicle. You can use it to track and set alerts for oil changes, tire service, inspections, and recalls. Carfax Car Care tells you exactly when it's time to take your vehicle in, so you won't waste time and money on service you don't need. When you're ready to see a mechanic, the app will show you the nearest repair shops and their customer review scores.
Carfax Car Care will also let you check your car's estimated value anytime. This is especially important if you're driving an electric vehicle, because some EVs depreciate more than 50% in just five years. The app can save you money on repairs and potentially maximize your return if you're looking to trade in your vehicle. Carfax Car Care is available on Google Play and the Apple App Store, and AAA has named it the best app for service history and recalls.
AutoZone Auto Parts & Repair
From the well-known automotive parts retailer of the same name, the AutoZone Auto Parts & Repair app is an on-the-go tool for shopping for repair parts. For example, if your engine battery is on the verge of failure, you can use the app to compare prices on top-ranked major car battery brands or see if there are any active deals you can take advantage of. This may save you from taking your car into the shop and getting saddled with whatever premium-priced battery the mechanic recommends. The AutoZone app even has a built-in VIN decoder and license plate lookup tool that lets you quickly find parts guaranteed to be compatible with your vehicle.
Few auto parts retailers offer apps that do exactly what the AutoZone app does. However, drivers on Reddit have also suggested websites like RockAuto that let you look up parts by your car's year, make, and model. But if you prefer the convenience of booting up an app rather than navigating to a specific web page, you can download AutoZone Auto Parts & Repair from Google Play or the Apple App Store.
1A Auto
1A Auto is an app that walks you through automotive repairs with detailed part descriptions and over 23,000 in-depth videos that show diagnostics and repair procedures. It's built to help with DIY jobs and professional in-shop work. Obviously, leave more complicated repairs to an experienced technician rather than trying them in your driveway, but the 1A Auto app may help you perform simple maintenance tasks at home without paying triple-digit labor costs.
AutoLeap recommends the 1A Auto app as one of the best apps for auto repair mechanics because it can help train new technicians and guide you when servicing less common vehicle makes. If you use it as a companion in your garage or driveway, you'll want to prep your DIY kit with essential gadgets for car maintenance. 1A Auto is available on Google Play and the Apple App Store, and it's listed as designed for iPad.
Car Scanner ELM OBD2
Car Scanner ELM OBD2 is an app that lets you run a variety of diagnostics on your vehicle. It's free on both Google Play and the Apple App Store, but it requires an OBD-II Wi-Fi or Bluetooth adapter that can access the vehicle's electronic data and transmit it to your mobile device. These are among the coolest gadgets that use your phone's Bluetooth because they let you see the same information about your car that mechanics use during repairs. The Veepeak OBDCheck BLE Scanner is an affordable, well-rated adapter you can use with this app.
Once everything's set up, you can use Car Scanner ELM OBD2 to check fault codes or check engine signals and look up their actual meaning. You can also monitor all of your car's sensors, including engine coolant temperature, fuel trim, and much more. Reviewers have lauded this free app as being better than some dedicated car scanning devices that cost $500. It lets you run your own diagnostics, which is better than paying a mechanic to check your vehicle only to be told no service is needed.
VIN Report
VIN Report is an easy-to-use app that lets you scan or enter a car's VIN to instantly pull up a detailed vehicle history. This app is primarily for drivers who want a VIN report before buying a used car. It provides information on the car's market value, listing history, specs, theft record, accident history, title history, and more. This can save you the unpleasant surprise of buying a car you'll need to take to the mechanic right away.
On the other hand, mechanics use VIN Report to quickly get vehicle history and open recall information before servicing a vehicle in the shop. The VIN Report app is powered by iSeeCars, a vehicle data analysis tool featured in major publications like Consumer Reports and The Wall Street Journal. You can get a free VIN check by using the iSeeCars website or by downloading the VIN Report app on Google Play or the Apple App Store.