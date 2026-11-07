5 Handy Apps For Drivers That Can Save You Money On Repairs

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Taking your car to the mechanic is expensive, especially if you notice a problem a little too late. Aren't there any smartphone apps that you can use to detect car problems early or run diagnostics at home? We've previously covered the essential Android apps for road trips — the apps that will get you where you're going and keep you sane during the journey. Now we're looking at everyday apps for drivers that may save you money on repairs.

We scoured articles published by automotive specialists, browsed user feedback, and referenced app store ratings to find some of the best car diagnostic apps you can download for free. This list doesn't focus on apps that save you money on fuel, though some can save you more than Google Maps' gas prices feature. Rather, these are five apps that can save you money during your next trip to the mechanic. Some might even help you avoid costly repairs altogether.