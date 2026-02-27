10 Major Car Battery Brands Ranked Worst To Best, According To Consumer Reports

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The best electric vehicles are continuing to gain popularity. However, an overwhelming majority of the cars on the road are still not electric, partly because gas vehicles are cheaper to repair. Owners should know that their car batteries are among the most important components to keep their vehicles running with good performance, but with so many car battery brands in the market and new models being released all the time, the decision on what to buy gets tougher and tougher. To help make it a bit easier, we can consult the reviews of Consumer Reports.

Consumer Reports has reviewed car batteries of all sizes, ranging from Group 24 to Group 94R (H7). There are scores on life, which is the reliability and voltage retention; reserve capacity, which is how long a battery can power a vehicle on a failed charging system; and cold weather performance, which measures the reliability of cold starts. Some car battery brands have fluctuating scores across the categories, while others were excellent for all their models. If you have a lot of gadgets that use your car's USB port, or you rely on gadgets to make your car safer, a solid battery is a necessity.

To determine our ranking of major car battery brands, we calculated the average score of each brand for all its car batteries reviewed by Consumer Reports, across all sizes. We also highlighted the top-rated model for each brand, as well as comments on social networks, to paint a comprehensive picture of what to expect from each of them.