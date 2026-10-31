Can A Mini PC Replace A Gaming Desktop? It's Complicated

A mid-range mini PC can definitely handle less demanding games, especially at 1080p or sometimes 1440p, which is enough resolution for most people. Even if the performance doesn't feel consistent, you can tune it down or cap the frames via in-game settings. Some integrated GPUs can also be quite formidable because of the built-in APU. So even if you can't achieve the raw performance you want, you can rely on AMD or Nvidia's AI upscaling technology to bridge the gap between your own hardware and the demands of the software.

For example, "Baldur's Gate 3" is technically playable on a Radeon 780M iGPU, but performance varies with graphics settings. At 4K with maxed-out graphics, expect around 36 FPS, but dropping to 1080p can get you to 60 FPS; this is mostly possible with FSR enabled, which does a lot of heavy lifting, along with optimizing in-game settings. At the end of the day, it still varies case-by-case for the games you play. Remember, not all support RTX and FSR optimizations.

That means the biggest hurdle becomes hardware, just like on a desktop or a laptop. One particular hurdle is available RAM, since some models come with only 16 GB, which is already too little for AAA games. To be comfortable, you'll want to have 32 GB of RAM (DDR5) for a moderate performance boost and flexibility. For great mini PCs that handle AAA gaming well, look at the Asus ROG NUC. Unfortunately, they're pricey, often over $2,000. Alternatively, Minisforum offers the capable AtomMan series, all equipped with higher-end Intel and AMD chips and a top-tier Nvidia GPU.