Higher Frame Rate Vs Resolution: How To Find The Perfect Balance For Video Games

If you dig through enough forums, you can find decades-old conversations that showcase many different preferences when it comes to frame rates and resolutions in gaming. The discussion often boils down to improved graphics versus improved performance, but the ideal balance depends on more than just FPS counts and dimensions. For one, you'll need to take your PC's specs into consideration; if you output certain frame rates at resolutions higher than your graphics card can handle, it'll hamper performance and take the fun out of your game. However, when adjusting your graphics settings, you also need to consider the types of games you want to play.

In online multiplayer games, getting the highest frame rates you possibly can is often considered paramount to having a competitive edge. If you don't mind getting a bit of a performance boost at the expense of crisp graphics, you can reduce your in-game resolution and get higher frame rates, since there are fewer pixels to render. You can also use what's known as a "stretched resolution," which entails setting up an old-school 4:3 aspect ratio, then stretching the picture to fill in the resulting black bars that appear on a standard 16:9 monitor. Not only does this result in higher frame rates, but it also tends to widen hitboxes, which is especially advantageous in first-person shooters.

Conversely, if you're looking to experience the latest and greatest solo campaigns in AAA gaming — or if you just want to delve deeper into that new indie game you've been digging — prioritizing resolution is almost always the way to go. With these games, playing at higher resolutions is far more immersive and aesthetically appealing, provided your frame rates don't take too much of a hit. But even if that does happen, you can try improving the balance between performance and graphical fidelity using nothing more than graphics settings.