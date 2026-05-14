Older AMD Graphics Cards Are Getting A Major Upgrade For Free

If you're still rocking an older AMD graphics card, the company is bringing an update that may breathe some new life into it. Considering 2026 is becoming an incredibly expensive year for tech, some users may be holding onto graphics for far longer than they care to admit. However, AMD is bringing AI-backed features to older components that have been available in the company's most recent GPUs and cards.

Announced in a tweet on X by Senior Vice President and General Manager Jack Huynh, FidelityFX Super Resolution 4 (FSR 4) will be arriving for the RDNA 3 architectures in the summer, and RDNA 2 users can expect the feature to arrive in early 2027. Though a certain leak may have spoiled the surprise, this can still be rather exciting news for those with older tech, as FSR 4 was originally only available on the RDNA 4 architecture. Additionally, FSR also recently received its own performance improvements.

FSR 4 is a machine learning algorithm that upscales images in real time. Essentially, it helps deliver smoother gameplay and more refined visuals. The first update for FSR came back in March 2026, though it was only available for RX 9000 graphics cards at the time. FSR 4.1 improves upon FSR 4 by offering better distance retention, improved particle effects, and clearer, less smeared images. With this update, certain AMD GPUs may no longer be something you need to consider replacing in 2026.