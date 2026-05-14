Older AMD Graphics Cards Are Getting A Major Upgrade For Free
If you're still rocking an older AMD graphics card, the company is bringing an update that may breathe some new life into it. Considering 2026 is becoming an incredibly expensive year for tech, some users may be holding onto graphics for far longer than they care to admit. However, AMD is bringing AI-backed features to older components that have been available in the company's most recent GPUs and cards.
Announced in a tweet on X by Senior Vice President and General Manager Jack Huynh, FidelityFX Super Resolution 4 (FSR 4) will be arriving for the RDNA 3 architectures in the summer, and RDNA 2 users can expect the feature to arrive in early 2027. Though a certain leak may have spoiled the surprise, this can still be rather exciting news for those with older tech, as FSR 4 was originally only available on the RDNA 4 architecture. Additionally, FSR also recently received its own performance improvements.
FSR 4 is a machine learning algorithm that upscales images in real time. Essentially, it helps deliver smoother gameplay and more refined visuals. The first update for FSR came back in March 2026, though it was only available for RX 9000 graphics cards at the time. FSR 4.1 improves upon FSR 4 by offering better distance retention, improved particle effects, and clearer, less smeared images. With this update, certain AMD GPUs may no longer be something you need to consider replacing in 2026.
AMD brings AI upscaling to older cards
If you're running an AMD RX 7000-series graphics card, expect an FSR update sometime in July 2026. For those using cards in the RX 6000 series, expect to see FSR sometime in "early 2027." For Radeon 7000 users, over 300 games will be supported at launch, including titles like "Forza Horizon 6" and "Cyberpunk 2077." While this is likely good news for many, some may already know it's been a long time coming from AMD.
Interestingly, this new update may have been accelerated by the gaming community, which gained access to the FSR 4 source code through a leak in August 2025. Users discovered that the company had actually been building code that allowed the AI upscaler to work with older cards. Thanks to the leak, users were able to run FSR 4 on older cards, which may have prompted AMD to act. What likely made bringing FSR 4 to other devices so difficult is that the upscaler relies on tech available specifically within the RDNA 4's AI accelerators.
This is also great news for Steam Deck owners, as the device will gain FSR 4.1 when the RDNA 2 update is released. While users running cards in the RX 6000 range will have to wait until the summer, it's still great to see a company go back and update older hardware for players. However, if you're looking to speed up an aging graphics card, we know just the app for it.