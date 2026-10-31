Amazfit Vs. Garmin: Is The Luxury Brand Really Worth Buying?
In the ongoing battle between smartwatch and fitness band brands, often it's the Apple Watch, or Google FitBit that are the first options fitness junkies and casual gym-goers consider their device of choice. Affordable fitness bands have given expensive smartwatches a run for their money, and likewise, cheaper smartwatch brands such as Amazfit have started to compete with premium labels like Garmin. While the latter earned its reputation from high-quality products like its market-leading Forerunner series it's wise to check whether it's still a better choice than its cheaper adversary.
Just as we've compared the Amazfit Helio Strap against the Fitbit Air, it's worth considering how other affordable Amazfit products stack up against Garmin's expensive range. When Gadgets & Wearables looked at how the Amazfit Active Max fared against Garmin's Forerunner series, it found a similar ability in tracking statistics like distance and heart rate, but Garmin was ahead in the volume of measurements it covers. Furthermore, Garmin generally gives more accurate GPS readings and better mapping, thanks to the multiple satellites it consults. If you're hunting for a smartwatch which dives deep into your workout metrics and general fitness tendencies, Garmin products may still be well-worth splurging on.
Garmin Forerunner watches are luxury products
The Garmin Forerunner series remains a premium fitness watch for athletes across various budgets. The most expensive model, the $749.99 Forerunner 970, justifies its price tag with a built-in LED flashlight, battery life spanning up to 15 days, and a vivid display. Materials like its sapphire crystal display and titanium bezel also render it a cut above its cheaper siblings — the 570, 70/170, and 265 – though they are all still reliable smartwatches with their own bright AMOLED displays, GPS capabilities, Body Battery energy monitors, sleep coaches, and other features designed to track health and wellness.
Garmin smartwatches are also championed by professional athletes, with so-called Garmin Pros competing as runners, cyclists, triathletes, and more. Runners including Sadie Engelhardt, Carter Cutting, and Isaac Hedengren have endorsed the Forerunner 570 and 970, respectively, on social media, as part of their sponsorship with the brand. Engelhardt particularly singled out the 570 for providing detailed workout insights and accurate fitness readings. "My Garmin Forerunner 570 allows me to train smarter, giving me honest heart rate zones and training load so I know the exact benefit I'm getting from my workouts," she wrote on Instagram.
Garmin is higher quality, but Amazfit offers plenty for the price
The debate between Garmin and Amazfit should ultimately come down to their individual products. NBC News compared the $100 Amazfit Active 2 (Sport) and the $1,100 Garmin Fenix 8. Both were singled out for their impressive battery lives lasting up to 10 days, while the Amazfit triumphed with its value, lightweight design, and bright, clear display. The Garmin, however, was deemed the superior choice due to its water resistance, detailed fitness readings, app performance, and GPS accuracy — the reviewer even said it is "the standard bearer for accurate outdoor navigation."
Lifehacker compared the $749.99 Garmin Forerunner 970 to Amazfit's $449.99 Cheetah 2 Pro, concluding that while their core functions like GPS and heart rate monitoring were neck-and-neck, the Garmin stood out for its more responsive wrist-raising unlock feature and detailed statistics.
Casual owners also have opinions worth listening to. Some Reddit users spoke in favor of Garmin which they championed for being the most refined option out of the fitness brand pool. "I'd go [with] Garmin," one Redditor wrote. "I've tried Polar, Amazfit, Samsung, Fitbit, and finally Garmin, and Garmin is still the most integrated and polished of the bunch. Not perfect, but definitely the least flawed." While cheaper brands like Amazfit may help individuals who only require simple metrics over shorter runs, those looking for mid to high performance watches with descriptive data will benefit most from Garmin.