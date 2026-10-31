Amazfit Vs. Garmin: Is The Luxury Brand Really Worth Buying?

In the ongoing battle between smartwatch and fitness band brands, often it's the Apple Watch, or Google FitBit that are the first options fitness junkies and casual gym-goers consider their device of choice. Affordable fitness bands have given expensive smartwatches a run for their money, and likewise, cheaper smartwatch brands such as Amazfit have started to compete with premium labels like Garmin. While the latter earned its reputation from high-quality products like its market-leading Forerunner series it's wise to check whether it's still a better choice than its cheaper adversary.

Just as we've compared the Amazfit Helio Strap against the Fitbit Air, it's worth considering how other affordable Amazfit products stack up against Garmin's expensive range. When Gadgets & Wearables looked at how the Amazfit Active Max fared against Garmin's Forerunner series, it found a similar ability in tracking statistics like distance and heart rate, but Garmin was ahead in the volume of measurements it covers. Furthermore, Garmin generally gives more accurate GPS readings and better mapping, thanks to the multiple satellites it consults. If you're hunting for a smartwatch which dives deep into your workout metrics and general fitness tendencies, Garmin products may still be well-worth splurging on.