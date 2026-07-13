Who Owns Garmin, And Where Are Its Watches Made?

Garmin is undeniably one of the most recognized names in consumer tech, dominating the fitness tracker, watch, and GPS navigation markets (and even smartwatches with GPS). From hardcore marathon runners to weekend hikers, the brand has built a fiercely loyal user base. But unlike some tech brands that operate under the umbrella of massive conglomerates or are strictly private, Garmin's ownership structure is a true mixed bag.

Because Garmin is a publicly traded company (listed on the NYSE as GRMN), it doesn't have a single corporate overlord. Instead, it's owned by a mix of institutional investors, mutual funds, and individual shareholders. Notably, big investor names like Vanguard own just under 10%, while BlackRock owns about 8%. The business was originally founded together in 1989 by Gary Burrell and Dr. Min Kao (whose combined partial first names come together to create the "Gar-Min" moniker). Though Burrell passed away in 2019, Kao remains a pivotal figure in the organization, currently serving as the executive chairman of the board of directors.

On paper, Garmin is technically a Swiss company, as its legal home base is in Schaffhausen, Switzerland. But don't let the corporate paperwork fool you. The real magic (from the execs calling the shots to the teams designing the watches and helping customers) happens in the U.S., at the company's massive headquarters in Olathe, Kansas.